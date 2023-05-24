Area Boys Golf: Little Falls grabs 2 All-Conference spots

BECKER — Luke Avery and Nathan Boser each shot 79 to be All-Conference for the Little Falls Flyers Tuesday, May 23, in the Granite Ridge Conference Championship at Pebble Creek Golf Course.

The Flyers finished fourth as a team. Pierz placed sixth and was led by Jacob LeBlanc who shot an 82. LeBlanc was named All-Conference honorable mention along with Little Falls’ Mason Rausch who finished tied for 13 with an 84 score.

Team scores: 1-Albany 317, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 319, 3-Mora 323, 4-Little Falls 331, 5-Foley 345, 6-Pierz 358, 7-Zimmerman 367, 8-Milaca 375

Individual medalist: Noah Klapmeier (M) 73Little Falls results: T5-Luke Avery 79, T5-Nathan Boser 79, T13-Mason Rausch 84, T23-Dawson Carr 89, T23-Richie Varriano 89, T23-Ryan Oothoudt 89

Pierz results: T11-Jacob LeBlanc 82, 21-Nathan Cekalla 87, T32-Braden LeBlanc 94, T35-Caden Knutson 95, 47-Bryce LeBlanc 105, 48-Ty Leidenfrost 111