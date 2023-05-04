Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Boys Golf: Pair of 88s leads Pillager

The Pillager Huskies competed in a Quad County Conference meet Thursday, May 4, at Pebble Lake Golf Course.

Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:47 PM

FERGUS FALLS — Brenden Brichacek and Braedyn Berent both shot 88s to pace the Pillager Huskies to a fifth-place showing Thursday, May 4, during a Quad County Conference meet at Pebble Lake.

Drew Berent fired a 92 for 21st place followed by Carter Gustason’s 94 for Pillager’s 362 team score.

Team scores: 1-West Central 322, 2-Ottertail Central 340, 3-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 347, 4-Border West 360, 5-Pillager 362, 6-Underwood 370, 7-Rothsay 411

Individual medalist: Marshall Dewey (West Central) 75

Pillager results: 13t-Brenden Brichacek 88, 13t-Braedyn Berent 88, 21t-Drew Berent 92, 23t-Carter Gustason 94, 30t-Parker Pallansch 102, 35-Wyatt Glas 105

Next: Pillager at Legacy Golf Course 1 p.m. Monday, May 8.

By Dispatch staff report
