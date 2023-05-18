99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: Patriots win at Cuyuna Rolling Hills

Six area teams hit the links Thursday, May 18.

golfing-closeup.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 6:49 PM

DEERWOOD — Staples-Motley’s Carter White just nicked Pequot Lakes’ Anthony Armstrong for the top spot in a Mid-Minn Conference meet Thursday, May 18, at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.

Both shot 73s, but White won the scorecard playoff. But it was Armstrong’s Patriots that captured the team title.

Armstrong fired a 1-over 37 on the front and mixed in three birdies, three bogeys and three pars on the back nine for his 1-over 73. Ethan Thomas and Michael Oseland both shot 80s to tie for third and Hunter Oelschlager shot an 81 for fifth individually for Pequot’s 314.

White finished with five birdies, but a triple bogey on the par 4 11th hurt the sophomore’s round. He rebounded by shooting 2-under par for the final seven holes.

Grant Bestland shot 83 followed by Peyton Mithun’s 84 and Jackson White’s 86.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin placed third with Louie Meyer’s 82 leading the way. Will Meyer added an 84.

Pine River-Backus’ Isaiah Aulie and Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cole Woods both shot 85s.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 314, 2-Staples-Motley 326, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 359, 4-Pine River-Backus 361, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73, Anthony Armstrong 73

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 6-Louie Meyer 82, 8t-Will Meyer 84, 18-Damian Craig 93, 20-Kolbe Severson 100, 21t-Joseph Bostrom 101, 14t-Danny Goodwin 106

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Anthony Armstrong 73, 2-Ethan Thomas 80, 3t-Michael Oseland 80, 3t-Hunter Oelschlager 81, 16-Jerome Martin 88

Pine River-Backus results: 10t-Isaiah Aulie 85, 10t-Joe Zaczkowski 85, 17-Ethan Burns 90, 21t-Connor Mink 101, 28-Gavin Tulenchik 119, 29-Austin Olson 134

Staples-Motley results: 1-Carter White 73, 7-Grant Bestland 83, 8t-Peyton Mithun 84, 13-Jackson White 86, 14t-Keller Anderson 87, 14t-Thomas Johnson 87

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 10t-Cole Woods 85, 19-Bradley Moats 96, 23-Jaeger Pettit 103, 24t-Phillip Ross 106, 26-Eshetu Loer 111, 27-Nick Wright 118

Next: Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, Pequot Lakes in Cloquet Invite at Cloquet Country Club 9 a.m. Monday, May 22; Staples-Motley at Eagle’s Landing 9 a.m. Monday, May 22; Pine River-Backus at Virginia Golf Course 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Pillager third

OTTERTAIL — Eighth-grader Jackson Camacho tied for seventh with an 85 to lead the Pillager Huskies to third in a Quad County Meet at Thumper Pond Golf Course.

Camacho birdied the par 4 fifth hole and posted a 4-over 40 on the back nine to highlight his round.

Carter Gustason shot an 87 for 12th place followed by Drew Berent’s 96 and Brenden Brichacek’s 97.

Team scores: 1-West Central 327, 2-Ottertail Central 357, 3-Pillager 365, 4-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 371, 5-Underwood 384, 6-Ashby 408, 7-Rothsay 427, 8-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 444

Individual medalist: Traeton Nelson (Ashby) 79

Pillager results: 7t-Jackson Camacho 85, 12-Carter Gustafson 87, 22-Drew Berent 96, 23t-Brenden Brichacek 97, 33t-Wyatt Glas 107, 43-Braedyn Berent 118

Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Tipsinah Mounds 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A doubles tennis player hits the ball as his partner watches.
Prep
Boys Tennis: Warriors quick to eliminate Grand Rapids
May 18, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Pillager plays to a 4th-place finish
May 18, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Pillager splits doubleheader with Sebeka
May 17, 2023 09:21 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-caps-off-magazine.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Caps Off - 2023 Graduation Magazine
May 18, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
A map of air quality in Minnesota.
Local
Air quality alert for Brainerd lakes area in effect until noon May 17
May 17, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Munger sentenced to life in prison
May 17, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
062521.N.BD.RidgeDriveRavine2.jpg
Local
Getting the gully together: City to fix Buffalo Hills ravine
May 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke