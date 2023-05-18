Area Boys Golf: Patriots win at Cuyuna Rolling Hills

DEERWOOD — Staples-Motley’s Carter White just nicked Pequot Lakes’ Anthony Armstrong for the top spot in a Mid-Minn Conference meet Thursday, May 18, at Cuyuna Rolling Hills.

Both shot 73s, but White won the scorecard playoff. But it was Armstrong’s Patriots that captured the team title.

Armstrong fired a 1-over 37 on the front and mixed in three birdies, three bogeys and three pars on the back nine for his 1-over 73. Ethan Thomas and Michael Oseland both shot 80s to tie for third and Hunter Oelschlager shot an 81 for fifth individually for Pequot’s 314.

White finished with five birdies, but a triple bogey on the par 4 11th hurt the sophomore’s round. He rebounded by shooting 2-under par for the final seven holes.

Grant Bestland shot 83 followed by Peyton Mithun’s 84 and Jackson White’s 86.

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin placed third with Louie Meyer’s 82 leading the way. Will Meyer added an 84.

Pine River-Backus’ Isaiah Aulie and Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cole Woods both shot 85s.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 314, 2-Staples-Motley 326, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 359, 4-Pine River-Backus 361, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73, Anthony Armstrong 73

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 6-Louie Meyer 82, 8t-Will Meyer 84, 18-Damian Craig 93, 20-Kolbe Severson 100, 21t-Joseph Bostrom 101, 14t-Danny Goodwin 106

Pequot Lakes results: 1-Anthony Armstrong 73, 2-Ethan Thomas 80, 3t-Michael Oseland 80, 3t-Hunter Oelschlager 81, 16-Jerome Martin 88

Pine River-Backus results: 10t-Isaiah Aulie 85, 10t-Joe Zaczkowski 85, 17-Ethan Burns 90, 21t-Connor Mink 101, 28-Gavin Tulenchik 119, 29-Austin Olson 134

Staples-Motley results: 1-Carter White 73, 7-Grant Bestland 83, 8t-Peyton Mithun 84, 13-Jackson White 86, 14t-Keller Anderson 87, 14t-Thomas Johnson 87

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 10t-Cole Woods 85, 19-Bradley Moats 96, 23-Jaeger Pettit 103, 24t-Phillip Ross 106, 26-Eshetu Loer 111, 27-Nick Wright 118

Next: Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, Pequot Lakes in Cloquet Invite at Cloquet Country Club 9 a.m. Monday, May 22; Staples-Motley at Eagle’s Landing 9 a.m. Monday, May 22; Pine River-Backus at Virginia Golf Course 10 a.m. Friday, May 19.

Pillager third

OTTERTAIL — Eighth-grader Jackson Camacho tied for seventh with an 85 to lead the Pillager Huskies to third in a Quad County Meet at Thumper Pond Golf Course.

Camacho birdied the par 4 fifth hole and posted a 4-over 40 on the back nine to highlight his round.

Carter Gustason shot an 87 for 12th place followed by Drew Berent’s 96 and Brenden Brichacek’s 97.

Team scores: 1-West Central 327, 2-Ottertail Central 357, 3-Pillager 365, 4-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 371, 5-Underwood 384, 6-Ashby 408, 7-Rothsay 427, 8-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 444

Individual medalist: Traeton Nelson (Ashby) 79

Pillager results: 7t-Jackson Camacho 85, 12-Carter Gustafson 87, 22-Drew Berent 96, 23t-Brenden Brichacek 97, 33t-Wyatt Glas 107, 43-Braedyn Berent 118