Area Boys Golf: Pequot Lakes holds Day One lead in Section 6-2A

SARTELL — Tollef Birkeland fired a 74 to help the Pequot Lakes Patriots get the first round lead in the Section 6-2A meet Monday, June 5.

The Patriots finished with a team score of 307 with Ethan Thomas shooting a 75, Anthony Armstrong a 78 and Michael Oelschalger an 82.

Staples-Motley qualified to the final round as a team behind Carter White’s 72, Grant Bestland’s 83, Isaiah Schultz’s 83 and Jackson White’s 88.

Little Falls’ Richie Varriano and Ryan Oothoudt reached the final round with a pair of 81s. Flyers’ Luke Avery made it an 82 as did Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 307, 2-Albany 308, 3-Staples-Motley 323, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 324, 5-Little Falls +40, 6-Rocori +53, 7-Paynesville +60, 8-Osakis +62, 9-Foley 352, 10-Milaca +70, 11-Pierz +72, 12-Sauk Centre 361, 13-Melrose 364, 14-Pillager 367, 15-Wadena-Deer Creek 371, 16-Kimball +99, 17-Royalton 417

Individual medalist: Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 70

Little Falls results: Richie Varriano 81, Ryan Oothoudt 81, Luke Avery 82, Nathan Boser 84, Cullen Moe 87, Nolan Kray 91

Pequot Lakes results: Tollef Birkeland 74, Ethan Thomas 75, Anthony Armstrong 78, Michael Oseland 80, Hunter Oelschalger 82, Logan Fogarty 84

Pillager results: Jackson Camacho 87, Drew Berent 90, Brenden Brichacek 91, Wyatt Glas 99, Carter Gustason 102, Braedyn Berent 108

Pierz results: Jacob LeBlanc 82, Ty Leidenfrost 90, Nathan Cekalla 92, Braden LeBlanc 96, Caden Knutson 96, Bryce LeBlanc 98

Staples-Motley results: Carter White 72, Grant Bestland 83, Isaiah Schultz 83, Jackson White 85, Keller Anderson 88, Peyton Mithun 88