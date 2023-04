Area Boys Golf: Pequot Lakes wins at Whitetail Run

WADENA — Logan Fogarty, Hunter Oelschager and Michael Oseland each carded top-five finishes to help Pequot Lakes grab the team title at the Mid-Minn Meet at Whitetail Run Golf Course Tuesday, April 25.

Cole Woods was the top individual finisher as he scored a 3-over 75 for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.

Isaiah Aulie placed second for the fourth-place Pine River-Backus Tigers as he shot a 78.

Carter White was the top scorer for the second-place Staples-Motley Cardinals as he finished with a 79.

Will Meyer carded an 88 as he was the top finisher for Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 324, 2-Staples-Motley 334, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 362, 4-Pine River-Backus 375, 5-Wadena-Deer Creek 391Individual medalist: Cole Woods (WDC) 75

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 12-Will Meyer 88, 13-Kolbe Severson 89, 16-Brody Bodle 91, 18-Seth Parkin 94, 21-Louie Meyer 98, 22-Joseph Bostrom 100

Pequot Lakes results: 4-Logan Fogarty 80, T5-Hunter Oelschlager 81, T5-Michael Oseland 81, 8-Ethan Thomas 82, 11-Anthony Armstrong 85, 14-Jerome Martin 90

Pine River-Backus results: 2-Isaiah Aulie 78, T9-Joe Zaczkowski 84, 20-Ethan Burns 96, T27-Gavin Tulenchik 117, 29-Connor Mink 128, 30-Austin Olson 182

Staples-Motley results: 3-Carter White 79, T5-Peyton Mithun 81, T9-Isaiah Schultz 84, 14-Keller Anderson 90, 17-Grant Bestland 92, 19-Thomas Johnson 95

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 1-Cole Woods 75, 23-Jaeger Pettit 101, 24-Jaxson Brown 106, 25-Phillip Ross 109, 26-Nick Wright 114, T27-Eshetu Loer 117