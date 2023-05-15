Area Boys Golf: Pequot, S-M’s White Mid-State Champs

PARK RAPIDS — Carter White posted a 1-under 71 to win the Mid-State Conference title and lead the Staples-Motley Cardinals to third Monday, May 15, at Headwaters Golf Club.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots won the team title as they scored five guys in the top 11 led by Hunter Oelschlager’s second-place even-par 72. Anthony Armstrong shot 73 followed by Logan Fogarty’s 74, Ethan Thomas’ 77 and Tollef Birkeland’s 78.

S-M’s Isaiah Schultz placed eighth with a 77 and Keller Anderson tied for 13th with a 79.

Will Meyer tied for 16th with an 80 to pace Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to fourth. Younger brother Louie Meyer shot 84 and Kolbe Severson an 85.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cole Woods also shot 80 to lead the Wolverines to sixth.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 296, 2-Detroit Lakes 397, 3-Staples-Motley 306, 4-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 344, 5-Park Rapids 350, 6-Wadena-Deer Creek 365

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 71

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 16t-Will Meyer 80, 21-Louie Meyer 84, 22t-Kolbe Severson 85, 27t-Damian Craig 95, 35-Danny Goodwin 105

Pequot Lakes results: 2-Hunter Oelschlager 72, 3t-Anthony Armstrong 73, 7-Logan Fogarty 74, 10-Ethan Thomas 77, 11-Tollef Birkeland 78, 24t-Michael Oseland 91

Staples-Motley results: 8-Isaiah Schultz 75, 13t-Keller Anderson 79, 18t-Jackson White 81, 18t-Peyton Mithun 81, 20-Grant Bestland 82

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 16t-Cole Woods 80, 24t-Jaeger Pettit 91, 27t-Phillip Ross 95, 30t-Bradley Moats 99, 33-Broden Vittetoe 101, 34-Trevin Kern 103

Next: Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, Pequot Lakes, Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek in a Mid-Minn Conference meet at Cuyuna Rolling Hills 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

Flyers fifth

LITTLE FALLS — Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc shot a fifth-place 80 to lead the Pierz Pioneers to sixth in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Monday, May, 15, at Little Falls Golf Course.

The Little Falls Flyers finished fifth with Luke Avery’s 10th-place 84 leading the way. Ryan Oothoudt shot 85 with Nathan Boser’s 88 and Cullen Moe’s 89 finishing out the team’s 346.

Team scores: 1-Albany 321, 2-Mora 329, 3-Foley 339, 4-St. Cloud Cathedral 341, 5-Little Falls 346, 6-Pierz 369, 7-Milaca 370, 8-Zimmerman 371

Individual medalist: Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 73

Little Falls results: 10t-Luke Avery 84, 13t-Ryan Oothoudt 85, 19-Nathan Boser 88, 20t-Cullen Moe 89, 26-Richie Varriano 91, 31t-Mason Rausch 94

Pierz results: 5-Jacob LeBlanc 80, 29t-Nathan Cekalla 93, 38t-Caden Knutson 97, 42t-Bryce LeBlanc 99, 45-Braden LeBlanc 108, 47-Shay Watercott 114