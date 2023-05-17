Area Boys Golf: Pillager nets 4th at Tipsinah Mounds

ELBOW LAKE — Brenden Brichacek fired an 82 which tied for 11th place as the Pillager Huskies placed fourth at the Quad County Conference meet at Tipsinah Mounds Tuesday, May 16.

Drew Berent tied for 15th for the Huskies after shooting an 85.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 315, 2-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 324, 3-Border West 331, 4-Pillager 344, 5-Underwood 352, 6-Rothsay 386, 7-LPGE-Browerville 417, 8-ABE 427

Individual medalist: Logan Kostelecky (Ottertail Central) 72

Pillager results: T11-Brenden Brichacek 82, T15-Drew Berent 85, 19-Carter Gustason 88, 20-Jackson Camacho 89, T21-Wyatt Glas 91