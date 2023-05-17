99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: Pillager nets 4th at Tipsinah Mounds

Pillager competes in a Quad County Conference meet Tuesday, May 16

Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
Today at 9:00 PM

ELBOW LAKE — Brenden Brichacek fired an 82 which tied for 11th place as the Pillager Huskies placed fourth at the Quad County Conference meet at Tipsinah Mounds Tuesday, May 16.

Drew Berent tied for 15th for the Huskies after shooting an 85.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 315, 2-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 324, 3-Border West 331, 4-Pillager 344, 5-Underwood 352, 6-Rothsay 386, 7-LPGE-Browerville 417, 8-ABE 427

Individual medalist: Logan Kostelecky (Ottertail Central) 72

Pillager results: T11-Brenden Brichacek 82, T15-Drew Berent 85, 19-Carter Gustason 88, 20-Jackson Camacho 89, T21-Wyatt Glas 91

Next: Pillager in Quad County Conference meet at Thumper Pond 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18.

What To Read Next
BD-Softball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Pierz sweeps Milaca
May 16, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Breya Sawyer
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors grab close win against Big Lake
May 16, 2023 09:34 PM
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pierz collects Granite Ridge win against Little Falls
May 16, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Opening day finally hits NCS
May 16, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 16, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round
May 15, 2023 10:12 PM
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report