Thursday, May 11

Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: Pillager’s Camacho claims top spot at Long Prairie Country Club

Pillager at Long Prairie Country Club Thursday, May 11

Pillager Huskies Logo.jpg
Today at 8:46 PM

LONG PRAIRIE — Pillager’s Jackson Camacho recorded two birdies to be the co-medalist Thursday, May 11, in the Quad County meet at Long Prairie Country Club.

Camacho’s 82 helped the Huskies finish third as a team with a score of 362.

Brenden Brichacek fired a 92, Carter Gustason a 93 and Wyatt Glas a 95 for Pillager.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 352, 2-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 359, 3-Pillager 362, 4-Underwood 394, 5-Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 447

Individual medalist: Erik Bjondahl (H) 82, Jackson Camacho (Pil) 82

Pillager results: T1-Jackson Camacho 82, T8-Brenden Brichacek 92, T10-Carter Gustason 93, T13-Wyatt Glas 95, 20-Drew Berent 104, 23-Parker Pallansch 109

Next: Pillager at Ashby 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

