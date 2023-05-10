Area Boys Golf: SM’s White earns medal at Deacon’s Lodge

BREEZY POINT — Staples-Motley’s Carter White recorded three birdies on his way to an even-par 72 to be the medalist at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Deacon’s Lodge Tuesday, May 9.

White helped the Staples-Motley Cardinals place fifth as a team with a total of 322.

Pequot Lakes placed tied for third with a 312. The Patriots finished one stroke behind second-place Eden Prairie and six strokes behind first-place Cloquet.

Anthony Armstrong and Logan Fogarty led the Patriots with a couple of 76s. Hunter Oelschlager fired a 77 for the Patriots.

Little Falls finished sixth behind Nathan Boser and Ryan Oothoudt who each shot 84. Pine River-Backus placed seventh led by Isaiah Aulie with a 79.

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin finished in eighth behind Will Meyer’s 81. Pierz placed ninth and was led by Nathan Cekalla’s 84.

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cole Woods fired an 80 to help the Wolverines get 10th.

Team scores: 1-Cloquet 307, 2-Eden Prairie 312, 3T-Pequot Lakes 313, 3T-Robbinsdale Armstrong 313, 5-Staples-Motley 322, 6-Little Falls 342, 7-Pine River-Backus 347, 8-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 357, 9-Pierz 372, 10-Wadena-Deer Creek 381

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 72

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 16T-Will Meyer 81, T31-Kolbe Severson 87, 42-Louie Meyer 92, T46-Seth Parkin 97, 53-Joseph Bostrom 101, 55-Damian Craig 108

Little Falls results: T24-Nathan Boser 84, T24-Ryan Oothoudt 84, T31-Cullen Moe 87, T31-Richie Varriano 87, 43-Nolan Kray 94, T46-Peyton Carr 97

Pequot Lakes results: 5T-Logan Fogarty 76, 5T-Anthony Armstrong, T9-Hunter Oelschlager 77, T24-Michael Oseland 84, T29-Ethan Thomas 86, 41-Jerome Martin 91

Pierz results: 28-Nathan Cekalla 84, T44-Braden LeBlanc 95, T44-Jacob LeBlanc 95, T46-Shay Watercott 97, T51-Bryce LeBlanc 99, 56-Caen Knutson 109

Pine River-Backus results: T12-Isaiah Aulie 79, T21-Joe Zaczkowski 83, T34-Ethan Burns 88, T46-Connor Mink 97, 59-Gavin Tulenchik 129, 60-Austin Olson 160

Staples-Motley results: 1-White 72, T16-Grant Bestland 81, T21-Peyton Mithun 83, T29-Isaiah Schultz, T34-Jackson White 88, 37-Keller Anderson 89

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 15-Cole Woods 80, T46-Eshetu Loer 97, T51Jaeger Pettit 99, 54-Nick Wright 105, 57-Phillip Ross 110, 58-Jaxson Brown 111