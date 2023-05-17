99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: White earns medalist, Pequot nets team title in Presection meet

The Section 6-2A Presection meet on Wednesday, May 17

Carter White
Carter White
Today at 4:07 PM

SARTELL — Carter White stays hot as the Staples-Motley sophomore fired a 1-under par, 71 to win the Presection meet in 6-2A at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club Wednesday, May 17.

White paced the Staples-Motley Cardinals to a fifth-place finish.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots earned the team title behind a 77 from Ethan Thomas, a 78 from Michael Oseland, a 79 from Anthony Armstron and an 83 from Logan Fogarty.

Little Falls placed fourth and was led by Nathan Boser who finished in third place with a 75.

Pierz’s Caden Knutson fired an 86 to lead the Pioneers to ninth place. Wadena-Deer Creek placed 11th behind Cole Woods’ 82.

Team scores: 1-Pequot Lakes 317, 2-Cathedral 324, 3-Albany 326, 4-Little Falls 327, 5-Staples-Motley 329, 6-Osakis 332, 7-Foley 340, 8-Paynesville 356, 9-Pierz 359, 10-Rocori 372, 11-Wadena-Deer Creek 379, 12-MIlaca 382, 12-Melrose 382, 14-Sauk Centre 390, 15-Kimball 403, 16-Royalton 441

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 71

Little Falls: 3-Nathan Boser 75, T13-Ryan Oothoudt 81, T23-Remi Chisholm 85, T27-Nolan Kray 86, T39-Luke Avery 88, DQ-Richie Varriano

Pequot Lakes results: 5T-Ethan Thomas 77, 7T-Michael Oseland 78, 9-Anthony Armstrong 79, T18-Logan Fogarty 83, T23-Tollef Birkeland 85, T27-Hunter Oelschlager 8

6

Pierz results: T27-Caden Knutson 86, T35-Jacob LeBlanc 87, T35-Nathan Cekalla 87, T57-Ty Leidenfrost 99, T71-Bryce LeBlanc 105, 80-Braden LeBlanc 110

Staples-Motley results: 1-White 71, 22-Grant Bestland 84, T27-Peyton Mithun 86, T39-Jackson White 88, T42-Isaiah Schultz 89, 52-Keller Anderson 94

Wadena-Deer Creek results: T16-Cole Woods 82, T50-Jaeger Pettit 93, T64-Bradley Moats 102, T64-Phillip Ross 102, T88-Jaxson Brown 128, T88-Nick Wright 128

