Area Boys Golf: White runner up, 2 Patriots also advance

SARTELL — Staples-Motley’s Carter White secured his spot into the Class 2A State Tournament after posting a second-round 75 Tuesday, June 6, for a two-day 147, which landed him second in the Section 6-2A Tournament at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

Pequot Lakes eighth-grader Tollef Birkeland shot an 80 Tuesday for a two-day 154 which placed him sixth and secured him a spot in the state tournament.

The top team, which was Albany, and the next five golfers not on the Albany team advance to state.

There was a three-way tie for that fifth individual spot between Pequot’s Anthony Armstrong and Ethan Thomas and Vincent Gebhardt of St. Cloud Cathedral. The trio all finished with 155s.

In the playoff, Armstrong outlasted the other two through five holes to claim the fifth and final individual spot.

White shot rounds of 72 and 75 for his 147. On Tuesday, the sophomore managed just one birdie to go with four pars for his 3-over round.

Birkeland shot rounds of 74 and 80 to advance. On Tuesday, he carded one birdie and shot nines of 39-41.

Armstrong improved by one stroke from his Monday 78 to shoot 77. He birdied one hole, but finished 3-over on his final four holes to fall into the playoff.

Thomas shot 80 Tuesday to go with his opening-round 75. The junior made bogey on his final four holes to fall into the playoff.

Pequot’s Michael Oseland tied for 10th at 162. Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc shot a 63 to place 12th. Pequot’s Hunter Oelschlager and Ryan Oothoudt of Little Falls tied for 13th with 164s.

Team scores: Albany 621, 2-Pequot Lakes 625, 3-St. Cloud Cathedral 646, 4-Staples-Motley 653

Section champion: Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 70-71 -- 141

Little Falls results: 13t-Ryan Oothoudt 81-83 -- 164, 23t-Luke Avery 82-86 -- 168, 23t-Richie Varriano 81-87 -- 168

Pequot Lakes results: 6-Tollef Birkeland 74-80 -- 154, 7t-Anthony Armstrong 78-77 -- 155, 7t-Ethan Thomas 75-80 - 155, 10t-Michael Oseland 80-82 -- 162, 13t-Hunter Oelschalger 82-82 -- 164, 17t-Logan Fogarty 84-81 -- 165

Pierz results: 12-Jacob LeBlanc 82-81 -- 163

Staples-Motley results: 2-Carter White 72-75 -- 147, 23t-Grant Bestland 83-85, 27-Isaiah Schultz 83-87 - 170, 28t-Jackson White 85-87 -- 172, 28t-Peyton Mithun 88-84 -- 172, 32-Keller Anderson 88-86 -- 174