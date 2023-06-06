99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: White runner up, 2 Patriots also advance

Players from four area teams competed in the Section 6-2A final Tuesday, June 6.

Carter White
Carter White
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:23 PM

SARTELL — Staples-Motley’s Carter White secured his spot into the Class 2A State Tournament after posting a second-round 75 Tuesday, June 6, for a two-day 147, which landed him second in the Section 6-2A Tournament at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

Pequot Lakes eighth-grader Tollef Birkeland shot an 80 Tuesday for a two-day 154 which placed him sixth and secured him a spot in the state tournament.

The top team, which was Albany, and the next five golfers not on the Albany team advance to state.

There was a three-way tie for that fifth individual spot between Pequot’s Anthony Armstrong and Ethan Thomas and Vincent Gebhardt of St. Cloud Cathedral. The trio all finished with 155s.

In the playoff, Armstrong outlasted the other two through five holes to claim the fifth and final individual spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

White shot rounds of 72 and 75 for his 147. On Tuesday, the sophomore managed just one birdie to go with four pars for his 3-over round.

Birkeland shot rounds of 74 and 80 to advance. On Tuesday, he carded one birdie and shot nines of 39-41.

Armstrong improved by one stroke from his Monday 78 to shoot 77. He birdied one hole, but finished 3-over on his final four holes to fall into the playoff.

Thomas shot 80 Tuesday to go with his opening-round 75. The junior made bogey on his final four holes to fall into the playoff.

Pequot’s Michael Oseland tied for 10th at 162. Pierz’s Jacob LeBlanc shot a 63 to place 12th. Pequot’s Hunter Oelschlager and Ryan Oothoudt of Little Falls tied for 13th with 164s.

Team scores: Albany 621, 2-Pequot Lakes 625, 3-St. Cloud Cathedral 646, 4-Staples-Motley 653

Section champion: Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 70-71 -- 141

Little Falls results: 13t-Ryan Oothoudt 81-83 -- 164, 23t-Luke Avery 82-86 -- 168, 23t-Richie Varriano 81-87 -- 168

Pequot Lakes results: 6-Tollef Birkeland 74-80 -- 154, 7t-Anthony Armstrong 78-77 -- 155, 7t-Ethan Thomas 75-80 - 155, 10t-Michael Oseland 80-82 -- 162, 13t-Hunter Oelschalger 82-82 -- 164, 17t-Logan Fogarty 84-81 -- 165

Pierz results: 12-Jacob LeBlanc 82-81 -- 163

Staples-Motley results: 2-Carter White 72-75 -- 147, 23t-Grant Bestland 83-85, 27-Isaiah Schultz 83-87 - 170, 28t-Jackson White 85-87 -- 172, 28t-Peyton Mithun 88-84 -- 172, 32-Keller Anderson 88-86 -- 174

Next: Class 2A State Tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek, Jordan, noon Tuesday, June 13.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Morgan Krieger
Prep
Area Girls Golf: Patriots win 3rd-straight section title
June 06, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Wade Haapajoki
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - See you in the Fall!
June 06, 2023 12:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Amateur Baseball: Buckman tops Nisswa in Class C championship rematch
June 06, 2023 12:02 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
June 05, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
IMCA Stock Cars race Saturday, June 3, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Johnson family enjoys their night
June 05, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Phone scam.jpg
Local
Combating cybercrime is an ongoing battle
June 04, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal