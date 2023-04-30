99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Area Boys Golf: White, S-M win home event at Vintage

Five area teams competed in the Cardinal Invite Saturday, April 29.

Carter White
Carter White
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:48 PM

STAPLES — Carter White carded five birdies to fire a 1-over 73 and win the Cardinal Invite by three strokes Saturday, April 29, at The Vintage at Staples.

The Staples-Motley Sophomore's medalist round led the Cardinals to the team victory over second-place Pequot Lakes.

Keller Anderson tied for 13th with an 84 followed by Jackson White’s 85 and Grant Bestland’s 86.

The Patriots were led by Logan Fogarty’s fifth-place 81. Hunter Oelschlager shot 82, Jerome Martin 83 and Anthony Armstrong 85 for Pequot’s 331.

Louie Meyer tied for seventh with his 82 to lead Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin to fourth. Older brother Will Meyer tied for 13th with an 84.

Isaiah Aulie also shot 82 to pace the Pine River-Backus Tigers to sixth and Cole Woods led the seventh-place Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines with his third-place 78.

Team scores: 1-Staples-Motley 328, 2-Pequot Lakes 331, 3-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 335, 4-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin, 5-Princeton 355, 6-Pine River-Backus 383, 7-Wadena-Deer Creek 390, 8-Royalton 401

Individual medalist: Carter White (SM) 73

Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin results: 7t-Louie Meyer 82, 13t-Will Meyer 84, 22t-Kolbe Severson 91, 26t-Seth Parkin 94, 31t-Damian Craig 96, 33-Joseph Bostrom 99

Pequot Lakes results:5t-Logan Fogarty 81, 7t-Hunter Oelschlager 82, 11t-Jerome Martin 83, 16t-Anthony Armstrong 85, 19t-Michael Oseland 88, 24t-Ethan Thomas 92

Pine River-Backus results: 7t-Isaiah Aulie 82, Joe Zaczkowski 84, 3tt-Ethan Burns 106, 41-Connor Mink 111, 46-Gavin Tulenchik 131, 48-Austin Olson 157

Staples-Motley results: 13t-Keller Anderson 84, 16t-Jackson White 85, 18-Grant Bestland 86, 19t-Peyton Mithun 88, 21-Isaiah Schultz 90

Wadena-Deer Creek results: 3t-Cole Woods 78, 31t-Jaeger Pettit 96, 39t-Phillip Ross 108, 39-Trevin Kern 108, 42-Nick Wright 113, 43-Jaxson Brown 114

Mid-Minn Conference standings: 1-Pequot Lakes 51.5, 2-Staples-Motley 50.5, 3-Crosby-Ironton/Aitkin 34.5, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 26.5, 5-Pine River-Backus 25

Next: Crosby-Ironton, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Staples-Motley, and Wadena-Deer Creek in Mid-Minn Conference meet at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge, Pequot Lakes, 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

