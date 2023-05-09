Area Boys Golf: Woods grabs medalist at Bemidji

BEMIDJI — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cole Woods shot an even-par 72 as he tied for first in the Bemidji Invite at Bemidji Town and Country Club Monday, May 8.

Woods posted four birdies in his round as W-DC placed 17th as a team.

Tollef Birkeland was the top finisher for fourth-place Pequot Lakes as he fired a 75 which was good for a sixth place finish.

Carter White shot a 77 which was good for a tenth place finish as Staples-Motley placed seventh as a team.

Isaiah Aulie shot an 83 and placed 31st which was the top score for the 15th place Pine River-Backus Tigers.

Team scores: 1-Moorhead 304, 2-Detroit Lakes 313, 3-Bemidji 319, T4-Pequot Lakes 321, T4-Roseau 321, 6-Barnesville 325, 7-Staples-Motley 327, 8-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 328, 9-Grand Rapids 331, 10-East Grand Forks 336, 11-Hawley 341, 12-Thief River Falls 344, 13-Bemidji 352, 14-Perham 360, 15-Pine River-Backus 363, 16-Crookston 367, 17-Wadena-Deer Creek 368, 18-Park Rapids 396

Individual medalist: Matt Gramer (Moorhead) 72, Cole Woods (WDC) 72

Pequot Lakes results: T6-Tollef Birekland 75, T22-Hunter Oelschlager 81, T28-Anthony Armstrong 82, T31-Logan Fogarty 83, T39-Michael Oseland 84, T64-Ethan Thomas

Pine River-Backus results: T31-Isaiah Aulie 83, T59-Joe Zaczkowski, T69-Ethan Burns 90, T94-Connor Mink 102, 107-Gavin Tulenchik 123, 108-Austin Olson 135

Staples-Motley results: T10-Carter White 77, T22-Isaiah Schultz 81, T31-Keller Anderson 83, T48-Peyton Mithun 86, T48-Grant Bestland 86, T64-Jackson White 89

Wadena-Deer Creek results: T1-Cole Woods 72, T77-Bradley Moats 92, T91-Jaeger Pettit 99, 98-Phillip Ross 105, 100-Broden Vittetoe 110, 103-Trevin Kern 115

Next: Pequot Lakes. Pine River-Backus, Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek in Arnold Palmer Invite at Deacon’s Lodge 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Little Falls gets 3rd

ELK RIVER — Richie Varriano recorded three birdies en route to a third place 77 as the Little Falls Flyers placed third as a team in a Granite Ridge Conference meet Monday, May 8, at Elk River Golf Course.

Ryan Oothoudt tied for fifth after shooting an 80 for the Flyers.

Jacob LeBlanc was the top finisher for the fifth-place Pierz Pioneers as he tied for 12th with an 84.

Team scores: 1-Albany 318, 2-St. Cloud Cathedral 326, 3-Little Falls 331, 4-Mora 339, 5-Pierz 356, 6-Zimmerman 360, 7-Foley 363, 8-Milaca 372

Individual medalist: Zac Kreuzer (Albany) 73

Little Falls results: 3-Richie Varriano 77, T5-Ryan Oothoudt 80, T16-Mason Rausch 86, 18-Nathan Boser 88, T29-Cullen Moe 93, 40-Peyton Carr 97

Pierz results: T12-Jacob LeBlanc 84, T19-Nathan Cekalla 89, 26-Bryce LeBlanc 91, T27-Caden Knutson 92, T36-Shay Watercott 96, T41-Braden LeBlanc 98

Next: Little Falls, Pierz in Arnold Palmer Invite at Deacon’s Lodge 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9.

Pillager plays at Cragun’s

EAST GULL LAKE — Jackson Camacho finished in fourth place as he shot an 82 for the Pillager Huskies as they finished third at the Quad County Conference meet at the Cragun’s Legacy Courses Monday, May 8.

Brenden Brichacek finished tied for eighth after shooting an 87 for the Huskies.

Team scores: 1-Ottertail Central 323, 2-Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 345, 3-Pillager 367 4-Underwood 381

Individual medalist: Logan Kostelecky (OTC) 76

Pillager results: 4-Jackson Camacho 82, T8-Brenden Brichacek 87, 15-Drew Berent 98, 17-Carter Gustason 100, 18-Wyatt Glas 101, 23-Parker Pallansch 110, 24-Braedyn Berent 115