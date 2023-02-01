6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Area Boys Hockey: Cards clip Flyers in OT

Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 31.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 10:24 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Joey Welinksi and Carter Oothoudt each scored a goal for the Little Falls Flyers as they lost 3-2 in overtime to the Alexandria Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Coltin Johnson tallied two assists for the Flyers while Garrett Lindberg and Luke Avery each recorded an assist.

Izaak Kalis stopped 34 of 37 shots he faced in net for Little Falls.

Alexandria is 7-1-1 in its last nine games.

Alexandria 1 1 0 1 – 3

Little Falls 1 1 0 0 – 2

First period: LF-Joey Welinski (Garrett Lindberg, Coltin Johnson) 6:38, A-Jack Lamski (Zaven Noetzelman, Gavin Olson) 15:10

Second period: A- Nick Peterson (Joseph Lamski, Tyler Kludt) PPG 8:00, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Luke Avery, Coltin Johnson) PPG 12:15

Overtime: A-Leo Kompelien (Gavin Olson) 5:20

Shots on goal: LF 25, Alex 37

Goalies: LF Izaak Kalis (34 saves); A-Elijah Rasmusen (23 saves)

Overall: LF 11-8-1. Next: Little Falls hosts St. Cloud Cathedral 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

Morris-Benson 6, Wadena-DC 5

MORRIS — Aron Sutherland and Austyn Oothoudt each tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-5 loss for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to Morris-Benson in a Mid-State Conference clash Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Evan Lunde’s goal late in the third period drew WDC to 6-5.

Morris-Benson 2 2 2 -- 6

Wadena-DC 2 1 2 -- 5

First period: MB-Zach Wrobleski (Kye Suess, Tucker Blume) 1:49; WDC-Dalton Moyer (Austyn Oothoudt) 2:48; WDC-Aron Sutherland (Aiden Sutherland) 14:13; MB-Cole Blume (Tucker Blume) 15:46

Second period: MB-Charlie Goff (Tyan Tolifson, Connor Goff) :51; MB-Tolifson (Connor Goff) ppg 14:42; WDC-Oothoudt (Evan Lunde) 16:09

Third period: WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland) :53; MB-Cole Blume (Hunter LeClair, Blake Bruns) 6:53; MB-Brady Pederson (Tolifson, LeClair) 12:50; WDC-Lunde (MJ Lunde) 16:56

Shots on goal: WDC 30, MB 20

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (14 saves); MB-Christopher Danielson (25 saves)

Overall: WDC 11-5-1. Next: WDC at Northern Lakes 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.

By Dispatch staff report
