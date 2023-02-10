99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Hockey: Oothoudt nets hat trick for Flyers in 3-2 win

Three area boys hockey teams hit the ice Thursday, Feb. 9.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 09, 2023 10:21 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Carter Oothoudt scored a hat trick for the Little Falls in their 3-2 win over Detroit Lakes Thursday, Feb. 9.

Oothoudt’s game-winning goal came with 2:36 in the third period.

Joey Welinski assisted on two of Oothoudt’s goals.

Izaak Kalis stopped 12 shots in the win.

Detroit Lakes 0 2 0 – 2

Little Falls 1 0 2 – 3

First period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Joey Welinski) 7:07

Second period: DL Ben Hines (Jacob Thomas, Chase Kukowski) 8:13, DL-Aiden Kennedy (Easton Wahl, Cole Deraney) 2:10

Third period: LF Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi, Luke Avery) 13:37 LF-Carter Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Joey Welinski) 2:36

Shots on goal: LF 29, DL 14

Goalies: LF Izaak Kalis (12 saves); DL-Josh Mack (26 saves)

Overall: LF 14-8-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Sauk Rapids 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Northern Lakes 4,

Morris-Benson 2

MORRIS — Logan Verville scored a hat trick for the Northern Lakes Lightning as they defeated Morris-Benson 4-2 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Verville scored three unanswered goals to break a 1-1 first-period tie for the Lightning while Kolbe Severson scored the other goal for Northern Lakes.

Isaac Peterson tallied two assists and Nigel DeSanto stopped 27 of 29 shots in net for the Lightning.

Morris-Benson 1 0 1 – 2

Northern Lakes 1 2 1 – 4

First period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Isaac Peterson) 2:22, MB-Cole Blume (Bryce Lehman) 15:40

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) PPG 1:03, NL-Logan Verville (Isaac Peterson) 15:08

Third period: NL-Logan Verville SHG 4:34, MB-Trevor Buss (Ryan Tolifson) 15:37

Shots on goal: NL 23, MB 29

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (27 saves); MB-Christopher Danielson (19 saves)

Overall: NL 8-12. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Greenway 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

Wadena-DC 4, Sauk Rapids 4 OT

WADENA — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Connor Davis tallied two goals and an assist for the Wolverines as they tied Sauk Rapids 4-4 Thursday, Feb. 9.

Goalie Gunnar Olson recorded 40 saves for the Wolverines. Also scoring for WDC were Aron Sutherland and Cooper Ness.

Sauk Rapids 2 2 0 – 4

Wadena-DC 1 3 0 – 4

First period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Dalton Moyer) 13:25, WDC-Cooper Ness (Evan Lunde) 4:55, SR-Keegan Patterson (Ethan Euteneuer, Teagan Dodge)

Second period: WDC-Davis (Cole Woods) 14:48, SR-Dodge (Nick Anderson) 13:11, SR-Luke Pakkala (Euteneuer, Dodge) 8:06, SR-Murn (Anderson) 6:53, WDC-Davis (Kaden Peterson) 1:57

Shots on goal: WDC 25, SR 44

Goalies: WDC-Gunnar Olson (40 saves); SR (21 saves)

Overall: WDC 11-8-1. Next: WDC at Kittson Central 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.

