Area Boys Hockey: Kunz, Lightning stonewall Greenway

CROSBY — Ethan Kunz collected 22 saves for the Northern Lakes Lightning in a 5-1 victory over the Greenway Raiders Friday, Feb. 10.

Darby Boelter netted two goals and Noah Miles, Easton Anderson and Logan Verville each added a goal for the 9-13 Lightning.

Greenway 0 1 0 -- 1

Northern Lakes 2 1 2 -- 5

First period: NL-Noah Miles (Jayden Marthaler, Preston Verness) 12:09; NL-Easton Anderson (Jerome Martin, Isaac Peterson) ppg 6:29

Second period: GR-Noah Anick (Max Gaugl) ppg 16:33; NL-Darby Boelter (Peterson, Kolbe Severson) 11;20

Third period: NL-Logan Verville (Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) ppg 12:45; NL-Boelter (Jack Carr, Caden Nelson) 3:59

Shots on goal: NL 42, G 23

Goalies: NL-Etthan Kunz (22 saves); G-Derek Gibeau (37 saves)

Overall: NL 9-13. Next: Northern Lakes at Willmar 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

Wadena-DC 8, Kittson Central 5

HALLOCK — Connor Davis and Cole Woods each scored twice and both added an assist to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to an 8-5 win over Kittson Central Friday, Feb. 10.

Carson Davis, Jaeger Pettit, Jack Koranda and Austyn Oothoudt also scored for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines totaled 35 shots on goal, while goaltender Gunner Olson corralled 21 saves.

Kittson Central 1 2 2 -- 5

Wadena-DC 3 1 4 -- 8

First period: WDC-Carson Davis (Cooper Ness) 1:44; WDC-Jaeger Pettit (Peyton Mithun) 3:26; KC-Tyler Hennen (Eli Muir) 6:52; WDC-Davis (Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde) 11:31

Second period: WDC-Jack Korand (Evan Lunde) shg 2:19; KC-Hennen (Ethan Hanson) ppg 3:27; KC-Hennen (Hanson) 16:45

Third period: WDC-Cole Woods (Davis) 5:27; WDC-Austyn Oothoudt (MJ Lunde) 6:02; WDC-Davis (Dalton Moyer, Woods) 8:30; WDC-Woods (Sutherland) 10:16; KC-Hennen (Hayden Olsonawski, Hanson) 12:11; KC-Hanson (Olsonawski, Hennen) ppg 13:39

Shots on goal: WDC 35, KC 26

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (21 saves); KC Isaac Lindegard (27 saves)