99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Hockey: Otters rally to deny Lightning

Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Feb. 28.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 28, 2023 09:00 PM

ST. CLOUD — A three-goal third period by the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters led to a 4-2 victory and concluded the season of No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Finnegan Fogarty and Jerome Martin gave Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead through two periods. Fogarty’s goal was assisted by Darby Boelter while Martin’s power-play goal was assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.

The Lightning finished with a 13-14 overall record.

Fergus Falls 1 0 3 -- 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 -- 2

ADVERTISEMENT

First period: FF-Brayden Nelson (Michael Schmidt, Griffin Babolian) 1:03

Second period: NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Darby Boelter) 0:20; NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) ppg 2:27

Third period: FF-Shane Zierden (Kellen Stenstrom, Jack Welde); FF-Welde (Stenstrom) 8:45; FF-Kellen Stenstrom (Shane Zierden, Welde) 13:12

Shots on goal: NL 39, FF 37

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (33 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (37 saves)

Overall: NL 13-14, FF 14-10-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria 7, Wadena-DC 2

ST. CLOUD — The top-seeded Alexandria Cardinals finally got above .500 thanks to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Evan Lunde and Dalton Moyer tallied the Wolverines’ goals. W-DC’s Gunner Olson finished with 32 saves.

Alexandria 3 2 2 -- 7

Wadena-DC 1 0 1 -- 2

First period: Alex-Joe Lamski (Jack Lamski) 1:29; WDC-Evan Lunde (MJ Lunde) 8:18; A-Tyler Kludt (Nick Peterson) 9:20; A-Evan Anderson (Kludt) 14:15

Second period: A-Nick Peterson (Evan Anderson, Kludt) 2:28; A-Peterson (Kludt, Jack Lamski) ppg 11:14

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period: WDC-Dalton Moyer 2:16; A-Joe Lamski (Henry Ramstorf); A-Joe Lamski9 14:27

Shots on goal: WDC 20, Alex 39

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (32 saves); Alex-Elijah Rasmusen (18 saves)

Overall: WDC 15-10-2, Alex 13-12-1.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Lake Region stumbles in state quarters
February 28, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
High school boy playing basketball.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors clinch back-to-back CLC titles with blowout of Tech
February 28, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: 2nd half lifts Patriots over Aitkin
February 28, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report