Area Boys Hockey: Otters rally to deny Lightning

ST. CLOUD — A three-goal third period by the No. 2 seeded Fergus Falls Otters led to a 4-2 victory and concluded the season of No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Finnegan Fogarty and Jerome Martin gave Northern Lakes a 2-1 lead through two periods. Fogarty’s goal was assisted by Darby Boelter while Martin’s power-play goal was assisted by Easton Anderson and Wyatt Balmer.

The Lightning finished with a 13-14 overall record.

Fergus Falls 1 0 3 -- 4

Northern Lakes 0 2 0 -- 2

First period: FF-Brayden Nelson (Michael Schmidt, Griffin Babolian) 1:03

Second period: NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Darby Boelter) 0:20; NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson, Wyatt Balmer) ppg 2:27

Third period: FF-Shane Zierden (Kellen Stenstrom, Jack Welde); FF-Welde (Stenstrom) 8:45; FF-Kellen Stenstrom (Shane Zierden, Welde) 13:12

Shots on goal: NL 39, FF 37

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (33 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (37 saves)

Overall: NL 13-14, FF 14-10-2.

Alexandria 7, Wadena-DC 2

ST. CLOUD — The top-seeded Alexandria Cardinals finally got above .500 thanks to a 7-2 victory over No. 4 seeded Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 6-1A Semifinals Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Evan Lunde and Dalton Moyer tallied the Wolverines’ goals. W-DC’s Gunner Olson finished with 32 saves.

Alexandria 3 2 2 -- 7

Wadena-DC 1 0 1 -- 2

First period: Alex-Joe Lamski (Jack Lamski) 1:29; WDC-Evan Lunde (MJ Lunde) 8:18; A-Tyler Kludt (Nick Peterson) 9:20; A-Evan Anderson (Kludt) 14:15

Second period: A-Nick Peterson (Evan Anderson, Kludt) 2:28; A-Peterson (Kludt, Jack Lamski) ppg 11:14

Third period: WDC-Dalton Moyer 2:16; A-Joe Lamski (Henry Ramstorf); A-Joe Lamski9 14:27

Shots on goal: WDC 20, Alex 39

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (32 saves); Alex-Elijah Rasmusen (18 saves)