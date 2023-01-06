99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Bemidji blanks Flyers

One area boys hockey Jan. 5

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 05, 2023 10:16 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — Bemidji shut out Little Falls 5-0 in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 5.

With the loss the Flyers dropped to 4-5-1.

Bemidji 5

Little Falls 0

Overall: LF 4-5-1. Next: Little Falls at Hutchinson 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYLITTLE FALLS FLYERSNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Lightning strike nine times against DL
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Detroit Lakes Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Flyers win two on the road
Four area wresting teams hit the mat Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Basketball players on the court.
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors stay perfect with win over Rocori
Brainerd hosts Rocori in boys basketball Jan. 5
January 05, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Pirates plunder their first win
Seven area girls basketball teams were in action Thursday, Jan. 5.
January 05, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report