Area Boys Hockey: Big second period lifts W-DC
W-DC hosted Red Lake Falls Saturday, Dec. 10.
WADENA — Cole Woods finished with two goals and two assists and MJ Lunde added two goals and one assist in the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 7-4 victory over Red Lake Falls Saturday, Dec. 10.
Kaden Peterson, Jaeger Pettit and Evan Lunde tallied W-DC’s other goals.
Gunner Olson finished with 17 saves to help the Wolverines improve to 4-2.
Red Lake Falls 1 3 0 -- 4
Wadena-DC 1 5 1 -- 7
First period: RLF-Evan Girdler (Gavin Girdler) 32, WDC-Evan Lunde (Cole Woods, MJ Lunde) ppg 3:24
Second period: WDC-Woods (Dalton Moyer) 1:37; WDC-Kaden Peterson (Jack Koranda) 2:31, WDC-MJ Lunde (Carson Davis) 3:21; RLF-Jackson Hoefer (Brock Seeger, Evan Girdler) ppg 4:35; RLF-Gavin Girdler (Seeger) 5:44; WDC-Woods (Aiden Sutherland) 8:03; WDC-MJ Lunde (Woods) ppg 13:35; RLF-Gavin Girdler (Evan Girdler) 15:47
Third period: WDC-Jaeger Pettit 9:42
Shots on goal: WDC 48, RLF 21
Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (17 saves); RLF-Pacey Struthers (41 saves)
Overall: WDC 4-2. Next: WDC hosts Bagley/Fosston 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
