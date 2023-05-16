Area Boys Hockey: Borden joins Northern Lakes coaching staff

PEQUOT LAKES — The Northern Lakes Lightning boys’ hockey team hired Howie Borden as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

Borden was the varsity head coach of the Brainerd Warriors for the past two seasons. Prior to that, Borden spent five seasons as an assistant coach at St. John’s University and served as an assistant at Bethel University prior to joining St. John’s.

Borden also brings extensive junior hockey coaching experience, including serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the Granite City Lumberjacks after tenures with the Alexandria Blizzard and Minnesota Ice Hawks programs.

Borden is a 2002 Brockport State graduate (N.Y.) who resides in Brainerd with his wife, Michelle and son, James.

“Howie brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and experience to our hockey program,” Said Northern Lakes head coach Erik Vetsch. “We are thrilled to have him join our coaching staff.”