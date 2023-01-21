Area Boys Hockey: Chisholm lifts Flyers past Prowlers
Little Falls traveled to Thief River Falls Friday, Jan. 20.
We are part of The Trust Project.
THIEF RIVER FALLS — Remi Chisholm’s overtime game-winner lifted the Little Falls Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Jan. 20.
The Flyers’ Carter Oothoudt tied the game at the 12:59 mark of the third period on an assist from Coltin Johnson. The Flyers made it 1-1 in the second period on Chisholm’s first goal with the assist to Matthew Cooper and Luke Avery.
Chisholm gave the Flyers the win at 6:14 of overtime.
Little Falls outshot Thief River Falls 32-29 and goalie Izaak Kalis tallied 27 saves in the win.
Thief River Falls 0 1 1 0 -- 2
Little Falls 1 0 1 1 -- 3
First period: TRF-Tysen Loeffler (Max Arlt, Ryan Leake) ppg 14:20
Second period: LF-Remi Chisholm (Matthew Cooper, Luke Avery) 4:22
Third period: TRF-Jace Erickson (Owen Bushy) 1:09; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson) 6:15
Overtime: LF-Remi Chisholm 6:14
Shots on goal: LF 32, TRF 29
Goalies: LF Izaak Kalis (27 saves); TRF- Connor Roff (29 saves)
Overall: LF 8-7-1. Next: Little Falls at Crookston 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Little Falls Flyers hosted Rush City Friday. Jan. 20
Eight boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.
Six area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Jan 20.
Five area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 20.