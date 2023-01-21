Area Boys Hockey: Chisholm lifts Flyers past Prowlers

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Remi Chisholm’s overtime game-winner lifted the Little Falls Flyers to a 3-2 win over the Thief River Falls Prowlers Friday, Jan. 20.

The Flyers’ Carter Oothoudt tied the game at the 12:59 mark of the third period on an assist from Coltin Johnson. The Flyers made it 1-1 in the second period on Chisholm’s first goal with the assist to Matthew Cooper and Luke Avery.

Chisholm gave the Flyers the win at 6:14 of overtime.

Little Falls outshot Thief River Falls 32-29 and goalie Izaak Kalis tallied 27 saves in the win.

Thief River Falls 0 1 1 0 -- 2

Little Falls 1 0 1 1 -- 3

First period: TRF-Tysen Loeffler (Max Arlt, Ryan Leake) ppg 14:20

Second period: LF-Remi Chisholm (Matthew Cooper, Luke Avery) 4:22

Third period: TRF-Jace Erickson (Owen Bushy) 1:09; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson) 6:15

Overtime: LF-Remi Chisholm 6:14

Shots on goal: LF 32, TRF 29

Goalies: LF Izaak Kalis (27 saves); TRF- Connor Roff (29 saves)