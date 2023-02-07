Area Boys Hockey: DL sweeps season series with WDC
Wadena-Deer Creek hosted Detroit Lakes Monday, Feb. 6.
WADENA — Aron Sutherland’s goal on an assist from Dalton Moyer gave the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines a 1-0 first-period lead, but the Detroit Lakes Lakers scored the next four to defeat the Wolverines 4-1 in a Mid-State Conference match-up Monday, Feb. 6.
The Lakers took the season series as they topped WDC 7-3 Jan. 3
The Wolverines totaled 18 shots and WDC goaltender Gunner Olson secured 27 saves.
Detroit Lakes 1 2 1 -- 4
Wadena-DC 1 0 0 -- 1
First period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Dalton Moyer) 4:19; DL-Cole Deraney (Cole Larson, Ben Hines) 16:07
Second period: DL-Hines (Tommy Suckert) 2:47; DL-Easton Kennedy (Cole Deraney, Jacob Thomas) ppg 15:06
Third period: DL-Cooper Moore (Jace Fields, Thomas) 2:03
Shots on goal: WDC 18, DL 31
Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (27 saves); DL-Josh Mack (17 saves)
Conference: WDC 7-4-0. Overall: WDC 12-7-1. Next: WDC hosts Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
