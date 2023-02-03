Area Boys Hockey: Flyers come back to beat Cathedral

Little Falls 4, Cathedral 3

LITTLE FALLS — Coltin Johnson scored the game-winning goal to go along with an assist as the Little Falls Flyers defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-3 in a Granite Ridge Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

Carter Oothoudt recorded two goals in the win for Little Falls. Joey Welinski scored the game-tying goal at the 14:58 mark of the third period.

Izaak Kalis notched 28 saves for the 12-8-1 Flyers.

Cathedral 1 2 0 – 3

Little Falls 1 1 2 – 4

First period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Luke Avery, Garrett Lindberg) 0:22

Second period: LF-Carter Oothoudt 0:03

Third period: LF-Joey Welinski (Coltin Johnson, Matt Filippi) 14:58, LF-Coltin Johnson (Garrett Lindberg, Ryan Oothoudt) 2:33

Shots on goal: LF 23, SCC 31

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (28 saves)Overall: LF 12-8-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Northern Lakes 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Northern Lakes 7, WDC 2

CROSBY — Northern Lakes knocked off the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 7-2 in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Lightning move to 6-12 and the Wolverines fall to 11-6-1.