Area Boys Hockey: Flyers cruise past Chisago Lakes
LITTLE FALLS — Carter Oothoudt tallied two goals as the Little Falls Flyers doubled up Chisago Lakes 6-3 Thursday, Dec. 8.
Coltin Johnson recorded a goal and two assists. Aaron Marod, Joey Welinski and Matt Filippi all scored goals for Little Falls.
Izaak Kalis finished with 27 saves in net for the Flyers.
Chisago Lakes 2 0 1 — 3
Little Falls 2 1 3 — 6
First period: CL-jack Bakken 1:38; LF-Colton Johnson (Joey Welinski) 5:59; LF-Aaron Marod (Ryan Oothoudt) CL-Bakken (Nik Jinks) 13:34
Second period: LF-Welinski (Johnson) 14:14
Third period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Johnson) shg 4:34; LF-Matt Filippi (Carter Oothoudt, Matthew Cooper) ppg 7:13; CL-Austin Slettom (Ben Kerkow, Tim Madden) 9:27; LF-Carter Oothoudt 11:15
Shots on goal: LF 36, CL 30
Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (27 saves); CL-Jack Hanson (30 saves)
Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Princeton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
