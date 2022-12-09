Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Flyers cruise past Chisago Lakes

1 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By BRAINERD DISPATCH
December 08, 2022 09:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — Carter Oothoudt tallied two goals as the Little Falls Flyers doubled up Chisago Lakes 6-3 Thursday, Dec. 8.

Coltin Johnson recorded a goal and two assists. Aaron Marod, Joey Welinski and Matt Filippi all scored goals for Little Falls.

Izaak Kalis finished with 27 saves in net for the Flyers.

Chisago Lakes 2 0 1 — 3

Little Falls 2 1 3 — 6

First period: CL-jack Bakken 1:38; LF-Colton Johnson (Joey Welinski) 5:59; LF-Aaron Marod (Ryan Oothoudt) CL-Bakken (Nik Jinks) 13:34

Second period: LF-Welinski (Johnson) 14:14

Third period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Johnson) shg 4:34; LF-Matt Filippi (Carter Oothoudt, Matthew Cooper) ppg 7:13; CL-Austin Slettom (Ben Kerkow, Tim Madden) 9:27; LF-Carter Oothoudt 11:15

Shots on goal: LF 36, CL 30

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (27 saves); CL-Jack Hanson (30 saves)

Overall: LF 3-2. Next: Little Falls at Princeton 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYLITTLE FALLS FLYERS
What to read next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Gymnastics: Flyers knock off LPGE
Little Falls at Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Dec. 21
December 21, 2022 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Annelise Baird
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Brainerd’s Baird making waves in the snow
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
December 21, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Sumption_Cayden.jpg
Prep
Athletics: Sumption honored by conference
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
December 21, 2022 04:47 PM
Eric Pohlkamp holding a trophy
Prep
Hockey: Pohlkamp enjoys success playing for US Junior Select Team
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario
December 21, 2022 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom