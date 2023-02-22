Area Boys Hockey: Flyers double-up Storm in quarterfinals

LITTLE FALLS — Matt Filippi finished with a goal and two assists as the No. 1 seeded Little Falls Flyers defeated the No. 8 seeded Sauk Rapids Storm 4-2 in the Section 5-1A Quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Little Falls’ Carter Oothoudt recorded a goal and an assist and Joey Welinski and Ryan Oothoudt scored the other goals.

Izaak Kalis stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced for the Flyers as they were outshot 42 to 32.

Little Falls advances to the Section 5-1A Semifinals and will host No. 4 seeded Cambridge-Isanti.

Sauk Rapids 0 1 1 – 2

Little Falls 1 3 0 – 4

First period: LF-Joey Welinski (Luke Avery, Matt Filippi) 15:59

Second period: SR-Jackson Dhein (Carter Peplinski, Jett Wheeler) 1:43, LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Remi Chisholm) 4:11, LF-Matt Filippi (Carter Oothoudt, Carter Wilmes) 5:52, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 15:29

Third period: SR-Hunter Behling (Kade Gibbons) 3:00

Shots on goal: LF 11-12-9–32, SR 9-21-11–42

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (40 saves); SR-Zander Parker (28 saves)