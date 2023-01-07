Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get back to winning ways
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Friday, Jan. 6.
HUTCHINSON — The Little Falls Flyers broke a two-game losing streak with a first-period goal from Luke Avery that stood up as the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Hutchinson Friday, Jan. 6.
The Flyers recorded 23 shots on goal.
Richie Varriano earned the shutout in net with 20 saves.
Hutchinson 0 0 0 -- 0
Little Falls 1 0 0 -- 1
First period: LF-Luke Avery (Ryan Ooehoudt)
Shots on goal: LF 23, H 20
Goalies: LF Richie Varriano (20 saves)
Overall: LF 5-5-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Wadena-DC 6, Lake of the Woods 5
WADENA — Carson Davis and Cooper Ness each tallied a goal and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-5 Friday, Jan. 6.
Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde, Peyton Mithun and Dalton Moyer all scored a goal for the Wolverines who outshot the Bears 44-21 and improved to 8-3.
Lake of the Woods 1 1 3 – 5
Wadena-DC 2 3 1 – 6
First period: WDC-Carson Davis (Cooper Ness) 5:04, WDC-Cooper Ness (Carson Davis) 8:33, LW-Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood) 14:09
Second period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 2:23, WDC-MJ Lunde 3:09, LW-Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood, Charlie Eck) 10:23, WDC-Peyton Mithun 13:51
Third period: WDC-Dalton Moyer (Kaden Peterson) 6:48; LW-Charlie Eck (Jordan Kvernen, Randy Wood) 9:12; LW-Charlie Eck (Randy Wood) 11:24; LW-Wyatt Brown (Alexander Beckel)
Shots on goal: WDC 44, LW 21
Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (16 saves); LW-Jayce Lucek (38 saves)
Overall: WDC 8-3. Next: WDC hosts Prairie Center 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
