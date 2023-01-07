Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get back to winning ways

HUTCHINSON — The Little Falls Flyers broke a two-game losing streak with a first-period goal from Luke Avery that stood up as the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Hutchinson Friday, Jan. 6.

The Flyers recorded 23 shots on goal.

Richie Varriano earned the shutout in net with 20 saves.

Hutchinson 0 0 0 -- 0

Little Falls 1 0 0 -- 1

First period: LF-Luke Avery (Ryan Ooehoudt)

Shots on goal: LF 23, H 20

Goalies: LF Richie Varriano (20 saves)

Overall: LF 5-5-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wadena-DC 6, Lake of the Woods 5

WADENA — Carson Davis and Cooper Ness each tallied a goal and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-5 Friday, Jan. 6.

Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde, Peyton Mithun and Dalton Moyer all scored a goal for the Wolverines who outshot the Bears 44-21 and improved to 8-3.

Lake of the Woods 1 1 3 – 5

Wadena-DC 2 3 1 – 6

First period: WDC-Carson Davis (Cooper Ness) 5:04, WDC-Cooper Ness (Carson Davis) 8:33, LW-Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood) 14:09

Second period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 2:23, WDC-MJ Lunde 3:09, LW-Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood, Charlie Eck) 10:23, WDC-Peyton Mithun 13:51

Third period: WDC-Dalton Moyer (Kaden Peterson) 6:48; LW-Charlie Eck (Jordan Kvernen, Randy Wood) 9:12; LW-Charlie Eck (Randy Wood) 11:24; LW-Wyatt Brown (Alexander Beckel)

Shots on goal: WDC 44, LW 21

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (16 saves); LW-Jayce Lucek (38 saves)