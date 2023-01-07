99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get back to winning ways

2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Friday, Jan. 6.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 10:18 PM
HUTCHINSON — The Little Falls Flyers broke a two-game losing streak with a first-period goal from Luke Avery that stood up as the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Hutchinson Friday, Jan. 6.

The Flyers recorded 23 shots on goal.

Richie Varriano earned the shutout in net with 20 saves.

Hutchinson 0 0 0 -- 0

Little Falls 1 0 0 -- 1

First period: LF-Luke Avery (Ryan Ooehoudt)

Shots on goal: LF 23, H 20

Goalies: LF Richie Varriano (20 saves)

Overall: LF 5-5-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Wadena-DC 6, Lake of the Woods 5

WADENA — Carson Davis and Cooper Ness each tallied a goal and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Lake of the Woods Bears 6-5 Friday, Jan. 6.

Aron Sutherland, MJ Lunde, Peyton Mithun and Dalton Moyer all scored a goal for the Wolverines who outshot the Bears 44-21 and improved to 8-3.

Lake of the Woods 1 1 3 – 5

Wadena-DC 2 3 1 – 6

First period: WDC-Carson Davis (Cooper Ness) 5:04, WDC-Cooper Ness (Carson Davis) 8:33, LW-Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood) 14:09

Second period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 2:23, WDC-MJ Lunde 3:09, LW-Jordan Kvernen (Randy Wood, Charlie Eck) 10:23, WDC-Peyton Mithun 13:51

Third period: WDC-Dalton Moyer (Kaden Peterson) 6:48; LW-Charlie Eck (Jordan Kvernen, Randy Wood) 9:12; LW-Charlie Eck (Randy Wood) 11:24; LW-Wyatt Brown (Alexander Beckel)

Shots on goal: WDC 44, LW 21

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (16 saves); LW-Jayce Lucek (38 saves)

Overall: WDC 8-3. Next: WDC hosts Prairie Center 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
