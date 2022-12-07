Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get better of Alexandria
Two area teams hit the ice Tuesday, Dec. 6.
ALEXANDRIA — Matt Filippi recorded four goals and an assist for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Alexandria Cardinals 7-2 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Coltin Johnson tallied three assists for the Flyers while Carter Oothoudt added two assists.
Luke Avery, Joey Welinski and Garret Lindberg each added a goal while Richie Varriano stopped 34 of 36 shots in net for Little Falls.
Alexandria 0 1 1 – 2
Little Falls 2 2 3 – 7
First period: LF- Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson) 14:38, LF-Matt Filippi 15:51
Second period: A-Kasen Muscha (Leo Kompelien, Gage Castle) 3:07, LF- Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 4:55, LF-16:36 Matt Filippi
Third period: LF- Joey Wilenski (Coltin Johnson) 1:46, A-Jack Lamski (Joe Lamski, Gavin Olson) 3:36, LF-Garret Lindberg (Carter Oothoudt, Matt Fillippi) 10:11, LF-Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson) 13:21
Shots on goal: LF 29, Alex 36
Goalies: LF Richie Varriano (34 saves); Alex- Elijah Rasmussen (22 saves)
Overall: LF 2-2. Next: Little Falls host Chisago Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Wadena-DC 7, Prairie Centre 0
SAUK CENTRE — Connor Davis tallied three goals and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines secured a 7-0 Mid-State Conference victory over Prairie Centre Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Aron Sutherland added a goal and two assists and Evan Lunde and Carson DAvis scored WDC’s other goals.
Gunner Olson stopped all 22 shots he faced in net.