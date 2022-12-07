Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get better of Alexandria

Two area teams hit the ice Tuesday, Dec. 6.

By Dispatch staff report
December 06, 2022 10:20 PM
ALEXANDRIA — Matt Filippi recorded four goals and an assist for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Alexandria Cardinals 7-2 in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Coltin Johnson tallied three assists for the Flyers while Carter Oothoudt added two assists.

Luke Avery, Joey Welinski and Garret Lindberg each added a goal while Richie Varriano stopped 34 of 36 shots in net for Little Falls.

Alexandria 0 1 1 – 2

Little Falls 2 2 3 – 7

First period: LF- Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson) 14:38, LF-Matt Filippi 15:51

Second period: A-Kasen Muscha (Leo Kompelien, Gage Castle) 3:07, LF- Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 4:55, LF-16:36 Matt Filippi

Third period: LF- Joey Wilenski (Coltin Johnson) 1:46, A-Jack Lamski (Joe Lamski, Gavin Olson) 3:36, LF-Garret Lindberg (Carter Oothoudt, Matt Fillippi) 10:11, LF-Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson) 13:21

Shots on goal: LF 29, Alex 36

Goalies: LF Richie Varriano (34 saves); Alex- Elijah Rasmussen (22 saves)

Overall: LF 2-2. Next: Little Falls host Chisago Lakes 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.

Wadena-DC 7, Prairie Centre 0

SAUK CENTRE — Connor Davis tallied three goals and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines secured a 7-0 Mid-State Conference victory over Prairie Centre Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Aron Sutherland added a goal and two assists and Evan Lunde and Carson DAvis scored WDC’s other goals.

Gunner Olson stopped all 22 shots he faced in net.

Prairie Centre 0 0 0 -- 0

Wadena-DC 3 3 1 -- 7

First period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 12:25; WDC-Davis (Sutherland) 12:36; WDC-Austyn Oothoudt (Cole Woods) 16:29

Second period: WDC-Davis shg 1:43; WDC-Davis (Sutherland) 8:08; WDC-Carson Davis (Jaeger Pettit) 15:50

Third period: WDC-Evan Lunde (Jack Koranda, Kaden Peterson) 11:41

Shots on goal: WDC 26, PC 22

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (22 saves); PC-Carter Holman (19 saves)

Conference: WDC 1-0. Overall: WDC 3-2. Next: WDC hosts Red Lake Falls 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

