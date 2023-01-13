99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, January 13

Sports | Prep
|
Area Boys Hockey: Flyers get OT win over Princeton

Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Thursday, Jan. 12.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 12, 2023 09:34 PM
PRINCETON — Carter Oothoudt scored two goals, but Ryan Oothoudt got the game-winner for the Little Falls Flyers in a 7-6 overtime victory over the Princeton Tigers Thursday, Jan. 12.

Joey Welinski, Garrett Lindberg, Luke Avery and Matt Filippi all scored goals for the Flyers who evened their record to 6-6-1.

Avery and Filippi added two assists and Colton Johnson finished with two assists.

Princeton 1 2 3 0 -- 6

Little Falls 2 2 2 1 -- 7

First period: P-Jack Stenslie (Levi Nelson) 4:36, 9-Timothy Donnay (Dominic Patnode) 9:50; LF-Garrett Lindberg 16:14

Second period: LF-Luke Avery (Coltin Johnson, Lindberg) 0:36; LF-Joey Welinski (Ryan Oothoudt, Luke Avery) 1:57; P-Niko Bratulich (Gavin Skarohlid, Gabe Nichols) 15:19; P-Jacob Patnode (Jake Baumann, Brody Kok) 16:59

Third period: P-Jacob Patnode (Kok, Eli Christopher) 0:40; LF-Carter Oothoudt 2:53; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi, Johnson) 8:49; LF-Filippi (Oothoudt, Avery) 11:30; P-Timothy Donnay (Patnode) 16:38

Overtime: LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Filippi) 7:57

Shots on goal: LF 42, P 35

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (29 saves); P-James Koecher (35 saves)

Overall: LF 6-6-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Duluth Denfeld 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Greenway 5, Northern Lakes 3

GREENWAY — A three-goal third period lifted the Greenway Raiders past Northern Lakes 5-3 Thursday, Jan. 12.

Jerome Martin, jack Carr and Easton Anderson scored goals for the Lightning and Logan Verville finished with two assists.

Ethan Kunz collected 25 saves for Northern Lakes.

Greenway 1 1 1 -- 3

Northern Lakes 1 1 3 -- 5

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville) 11:38; G-Gino Troumbly (Jace Kammeier, Keller Mitchell) 15:52

Second period: G-Cole Donahue 3:39; NL-jack Carr (Christian Crutcher) 14:50

Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Verville, Wyatt Balmer) 4:29; G-Matthew Hannah (Troumbly) 10:55; G-Troumbly (Dylan Villenueve, Hannh) 11:16; G-Caiden Carpenter (Jaques Villenueve, Hannah) 13:05

Shots on goal: NL 33, G 30

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (25 saves); G-Derek Gibeau (30 saves)

Overall: NL 4-6. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Duluth Denfeld 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

