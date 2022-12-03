Area Boys Hockey: Flyers lose top-10 matchup with Orono

LITTLE FALLS — Joey Welinski tallied two goals but the Class 1A seventh-ranked Little Falls Flyers fell short in a 4-2 loss to Class 1A’s ninth-ranked Orono in a non-conference game Friday, Dec. 2.

The Spartans' Bradley Walker scored twice in the first 24 seconds and was assisted on both goals by John Engebretson to give Orono a 2-0 lead.

The Flyers Joey Welinski notched his first goal at the 10:50 mark on an assist from Matt Filippi and the Flyers trailed 2-1 at the end of the period.

After a scoreless second period, Orono scored early in the third to make it 3-1. Welinski’s second goal came at the 9:29 mark to cut the lead to 3-2 but the Flyers couldn’t get any closer.

Goaltender Richie Varriano kicked away 20 of the 24 shots he faced. Both teams put 24 shots on net.

Orono 2 0 2 — 4

Little Falls 1 0 1 — 2

First period: O-Bradley Walker (John Engebretson) :17; O-Walker (Engebretson); LF-Joey Welinski (Matt Fililppi) 10:50

Third period: O-Tommy Lewin 2:36; LF-Welinski 9:29; O-Brooks Fegers (Connor Lang) 12:31

Shots on goal: LF 24, O 24

Goalies: LF Richie Varriano (20 saves); O-Johnny DeLong (22 saves)

Overall: LF 1-2. Next: Little Falls at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Northern Lakes 5, Prairie Center 3

BREEZY POINT — Easton Anderson and Jerome Martin each scored two goals for the Northern Lakes Lightning during a 5-3 victory Thursday, Dec. 1, over the Prairie Center North Stars.

Jayden Marthaler tallied a goal and an assist and Finnegan Fogarty, Darby Boelter, Logan Verville and Christian Crutcher all recorded assists for Northern Lakes.

Prairie Center 1 0 2 — 3

Northern Lakes 1 3 1 — 5

First period: NL-Easton Anderson (Jayden Marthaler, Finnegan Fogarty) 9:53; PC-Eli Fletcher (Dylan Gruenes, James Rieland) 10:42

Second period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville, Christian Crutcher) ppg 1:05; NL-Marthaler 1:48; NL-Anderson 11:07

Third period: PC-Zac Bick (Fletcher, Derrick Soresnon) ppg 4:43, NL-Martin (Darby Boelter) shg 5:27; PC-Sorenson (John Williams, Fletcher) 10:58

Shots on goal: NL 36, PC 28Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (25 saves); PC-Carte Holman (31 saves)