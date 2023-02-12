99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Flyers net big win to end regular season

2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 12, 2023 02:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — The Little Falls Flyers exploded for seven goals in the first period on their way to a 8-2 win over the Sauk Rapids Storm Saturday, Feb. 11.

Joey Welinski recorded two goals while Carter Oothoudt tallied three points with a goal and two assists.

Ryan Oothoudt, Remi Chisholm, Matt Filippi, Hudson Filippi and Nate Boser all scored goals for the Flyers.

Sauk Rapids 2 0 0 — 2

Little Falls 7 0 1 — 8

First period: LF-Joey Welinski 0:52, SR-Rthan Euteneur (Teagan Dodge) 3:05, LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Remi Chisholm) 3:53, LF-Welinski 5:17, LF-Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 6:34, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Garrett Lindberg, Aaron Marod) 9:09, LF-Matt Filippi (Carter Oothoudt) 14:14, LF-Hudson Filippi (Johnson) 15:03, SR-Luke Pakkala (Euteneur, Dodge) 15:31

Third period: LF-Nate Boser (Carter Oothoudt, Matt Filippi)

Shots on goal: LF 31, SR 23

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (21 saves); SR-Zander Parker (23 saves)

Overall: LF 16-8-1. Next: Little Falls in Section playoffs.

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 2

WILLMAR — Six different Northern Lakes Lightning found the back of the net in their 8-2 win over the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Logan Verville and Jerome Martin scored two goals in the win.

Nigel DeSanto stopped 18 shots in the win for the Lightning.

Willmar 1 1 0 — 2

Northern Lakes 4 4 0 — 8

First period: NL-Easton Anderson, NL-Wyatt Balmer (Finnegan Fogarty), NL-Logan Verville, NL-Jerome Martin (Anderson, Christian Crutcher), W-Dylan Staska (Ethan Stark)

Second period: NL-Jerome Martin (Verville), W-Stark (Staska), NL-Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter), NL-Boelter (Isaac Peterson, Severson), NL-Verville

Shots on goal: NL 49, W 20

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (18 saves); W-Braxton Heid (41 saves)

Overall: NL 10-13. Next: Northern Lakes at Monticello 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYLITTLE FALLS FLYERSNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Flyers fall to Foley
Little Falls at Foley Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: 2 area girl wrestlers advance to state
Girls Wrestling Section 6 and 7 Individual Tournament
February 12, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Little Falls lose section game to Willmar
Little Falls at Willmar Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Kade Stengrim
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors tie with Bemidji
Brainerd at Bemidji Feb. 11
February 12, 2023 02:38 PM