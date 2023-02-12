Area Boys Hockey: Flyers net big win to end regular season

LITTLE FALLS — The Little Falls Flyers exploded for seven goals in the first period on their way to a 8-2 win over the Sauk Rapids Storm Saturday, Feb. 11.

Joey Welinski recorded two goals while Carter Oothoudt tallied three points with a goal and two assists.

Ryan Oothoudt, Remi Chisholm, Matt Filippi, Hudson Filippi and Nate Boser all scored goals for the Flyers.

Sauk Rapids 2 0 0 — 2

Little Falls 7 0 1 — 8

First period: LF-Joey Welinski 0:52, SR-Rthan Euteneur (Teagan Dodge) 3:05, LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Remi Chisholm) 3:53, LF-Welinski 5:17, LF-Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 6:34, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Garrett Lindberg, Aaron Marod) 9:09, LF-Matt Filippi (Carter Oothoudt) 14:14, LF-Hudson Filippi (Johnson) 15:03, SR-Luke Pakkala (Euteneur, Dodge) 15:31

Third period: LF-Nate Boser (Carter Oothoudt, Matt Filippi)

Shots on goal: LF 31, SR 23

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (21 saves); SR-Zander Parker (23 saves)

Overall: LF 16-8-1. Next: Little Falls in Section playoffs.

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 2

WILLMAR — Six different Northern Lakes Lightning found the back of the net in their 8-2 win over the Willmar Cardinals Saturday, Feb. 11.

Logan Verville and Jerome Martin scored two goals in the win.

Nigel DeSanto stopped 18 shots in the win for the Lightning.

Willmar 1 1 0 — 2

Northern Lakes 4 4 0 — 8

First period: NL-Easton Anderson, NL-Wyatt Balmer (Finnegan Fogarty), NL-Logan Verville, NL-Jerome Martin (Anderson, Christian Crutcher), W-Dylan Staska (Ethan Stark)

Second period: NL-Jerome Martin (Verville), W-Stark (Staska), NL-Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter), NL-Boelter (Isaac Peterson, Severson), NL-Verville

Shots on goal: NL 49, W 20

Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (18 saves); W-Braxton Heid (41 saves)