Area Boys Hockey: Flyers race past Crookston
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice.
CROOKSTON — Luke Avery tallied a goal and an assist for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Crookston Pirates 4-1 Saturday, Jan. 21.
Matthew Cooper, Matt Fillippi and Joey Welinski each recorded goals for the Flyers while Izaak Kalis stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced in net.
Crookston 0 1 0 – 1
Little Falls 0 3 1 – 4
Second period: C-Jack Doda 2:00, LF-Matthew Cooper (Luke Avery) 2:17, LF-Luke Avery (Coltin Johnson, Hudson Filippi) 13:56, LF-Matt Filippi (Matthew Cooper, Carter Oothoudt) 14:38
Third period: LF-Joey Welinski (Ryan Oouthoudt, Garrett Lindberg) 8:00
Shots on goal: LF 45, C 12
Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (11 saves); C-Jaren Bailey (41 saves)
Overall: LF 9-7-1. Next: Little Falls at Cambridge-Isanti 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
Wadena-DC 8, Prairie Centre 1
WADENA — Connor Davis recorded three goals and two assists for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated Prairie Centre 8-1 in a Mid-State Conference game Saturday, Jan. 21.
Aron Sutherland tallied two goals and an assist for the Wolverines while MJ Lunde, Jaeger Pettit, and Aiden Sutherland each scored a goal for WDC.
Cole Woods finished with three assists for the Wolverines while Gunnar Olson stopped 15 of 16 shots in net.