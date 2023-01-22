Area Boys Hockey: Flyers race past Crookston

CROOKSTON — Luke Avery tallied a goal and an assist for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Crookston Pirates 4-1 Saturday, Jan. 21.

Matthew Cooper, Matt Fillippi and Joey Welinski each recorded goals for the Flyers while Izaak Kalis stopped 11 of the 12 shots he faced in net.

Crookston 0 1 0 – 1

Little Falls 0 3 1 – 4

Second period: C-Jack Doda 2:00, LF-Matthew Cooper (Luke Avery) 2:17, LF-Luke Avery (Coltin Johnson, Hudson Filippi) 13:56, LF-Matt Filippi (Matthew Cooper, Carter Oothoudt) 14:38

Third period: LF-Joey Welinski (Ryan Oouthoudt, Garrett Lindberg) 8:00

Shots on goal: LF 45, C 12

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (11 saves); C-Jaren Bailey (41 saves)

Overall: LF 9-7-1. Next: Little Falls at Cambridge-Isanti 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

Wadena-DC 8, Prairie Centre 1

WADENA — Connor Davis recorded three goals and two assists for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines as they defeated Prairie Centre 8-1 in a Mid-State Conference game Saturday, Jan. 21.

Aron Sutherland tallied two goals and an assist for the Wolverines while MJ Lunde, Jaeger Pettit, and Aiden Sutherland each scored a goal for WDC.

Cole Woods finished with three assists for the Wolverines while Gunnar Olson stopped 15 of 16 shots in net.

Prairie Centre 0 1 0 – 1

Wadena-DC 0 4 4 – 8

Second period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) PPG 16:00, WDC-MJ Lunde (Cole Woods, Aiden Sutherland) 15:04, WDC-Connor Davis (MJ Lunde) 13:01, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Aiden Sutherland), 12:23, PC-Elijah Fletcher (Jesse Williams) 11:59

Third period: WDC-Connor Davis SHG 9:36, WDC-Jaeger Pettit 6:20, WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) 5:08, WDC-Aiden Sutherland (Kaden Peterson) 4:56

Shots on goal: WDC 43, PC 16

Goalies: WDC-Gunnar Olson (15 saves); PC-Carter Holman (35 saves)