Area Boys Hockey: Flyers reach section final with 3-2 win over Cambridge-Isanti

LITTLE FALLS — Hudson Filippi scored the game-winning goal for the Little Falls Flyers in their 3-2 win over Cambridge-Isanti in the Section 5-1A Semifinals Saturday, Feb. 25.

Filippi’s goal came at the 5:59 mark of the third period. Ryan Oothoudt and Carter Oothoudt each added first-period goals for the Flyers.

Izaak Kalis saved 33 shots for Little Falls. The Flyers play in the Section 5-1A Final against St. Cloud Cathedral 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Elk River.

Cambridge-Isanti 1 1 0 — 2

Little Falls 2 0 1 — 3

First period: LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Carter Wilmes) 1:33, CI-Seth Terhell (Will O’Donovan, Seth Splittstoser) 10:05, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 15:37

Second period: CI-Seth Terhell 12:26

Third period: LF-Hudson Filippi (Beau Majerle) 5:59Shots on goal: LF 30, CI 35

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (33 saves); CI-Jaxon Sibell (27 saves)

Overall: LF . Next: Little Falls vs St. Cloud Cathedral in the Section 5-1A Final at Elk River 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.

Northern Lakes 8, Willmar 1

BREEZY POINT — Jayden Marthaler recorded two goals and one assists in the Northern Lakes Lightning 8-1 win over the Willmar Cardinals in the Section 6-1A Quarterfinals Saturday, Feb. 25.

Christian Crutcher added three points while Logan Verville and Wyatt Balmer each tallied two points for the Lightning in the win.

Nigel DeSanto stopped 18 shots in net for the Lightning.

Willmar 0 1 0 — 1

Northern Lakes 0 3 5 — 8

Second period: NL-Nicholas Brunkhorst (Jayden Marthaler, Christian Crutcher) 7:04, NL-Jayden Marthaler (Cole Andersen, Wyatt Balmer) 9:52, W-Jordan Gorans (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory) 11:53, NL-Logan Verville 13:54

Third period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Wyatt Balmer, Darby Boelter) 4:48, NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Christian Crutcher) 5:24, NL-Jerome Martin (Easton Anderson) PPG 8:01, NL-Logan Verville (Christian Crutcher, Malaki McLaughlin) 11:40, NL-Jayden Marthaler (Isaac Peterson) 13:02

Shots on goal: NL 43, W 18Goalies: NL-Nigel DeSanto (18 saves); W-Braxton Heid (35 saves)