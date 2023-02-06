99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Flyers score 6 to top Lightning

Three area boys hockey teams hit the ice Saturday, Feb. 4.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 05, 2023 06:07 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — Joey Welinski scored twice, including a game-concluding, empty-net goal to help the Little Falls Flyer skate past the Northern Lakes Lightning 6-4 Saturday, Feb. 4, at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Matt Filipi assisted on three goals, while Carter Oothoudt and Remi Chisholm both tallied a goal and an assist.

Luke Avery and Ryan Oothoudt also scored goals for the 13-8-1 Flyers.

The Lightning got on the board first with a Jerome Martin tally at 9:56. Martin also assisted on Logan Verville’s second-period goal that pulled the Lightning to 4-3 after two periods.

Easton Anderson recorded a goal and an assist and Christian Crutcher also scored for Northern Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Lakes 2 1 1 -- 4

Little Falls 4 0 2 -- 6

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Jack Carr) 9:56; LF-Remi Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 10:15; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 12:12; NL-Christian Crutcher (Darby Boelter, Isaac Peterson) 13:00; LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Chisholm, Garrett Lindberg) 14:21; LF-Joey Welinski (Filippi) 15:47

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin, Easton Anderson) 9:25

Third period: LF-Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 0:28; NL-Anderson 6:49; LF-Welinski (Filippi) eng 15:41

Shots on goal: LF 24, NL 36

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (32 saves); NL-Ethan Kunz (4 saves in 15:47), Nigel DeSanto (14 saves in 34:49

Overall: LF 13-8-1, NL 6-13. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Cathedral 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Northern Lakes hosts Hibbing 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Fergus Falls 7, Wadena-DC 3

FERGUS FALLS — Connor Davis and Cole Woods helped the Wadena-Deer Creek build a 3-1 lead, but it was all Fergus Falls after that as the Otters claimed a 7-3 victory Saturday, Feb. 4.

Davis scored twice with Woods collecting the other Wolverines goal for a 3-1 lead at the 7:25 mark of the second period. The Otters then scored six unanswered goals to secure the Section 6-1A victory.

Fergus Falls 0 3 4 -- 7

Wadena-DC 2 1 0 -- 3

First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 0:23; WDC-Woods (Davis) 16:11

Second period: FF-Kellen Stenstrom 3:34; WDC-Davis (Aaron Sutherland) 7:25; FF-Brayden Nelson (Stenstrom, Shane Zierden) 15:31; FF-Colin Becker (Jack Welde) ppg 16:12

Third period: FF-Welde (Griffin Babolian, Ethan McGuiness) 6:20; FF-Jax Katzenmeyer (Gavin Goepferd, Becker) 12:45; FF-Joey Johnson 14:30; FF-Stenstrom (Zierden) 16:04

Shots on goal: WDC 14, FF 37

Goalies: WDC-Lance Kaufman (30 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (11 saves)

Overall: WDC 11-7-1. Next: WDC hosts Detroit Lakes 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYLITTLE FALLS FLYERSNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brady Johnson
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors squeak past Lakers 4-3
Brainerd hosts Detroit Lakes Feb. 4
February 05, 2023 05:49 PM
Peyton LeMieur
Prep
Girls Hockey: Warrior fall in regular-season finale
The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors faced the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Tigers round up road win
Three area girls basketball teams were in action Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Raiders wrestle to 2nd in Park Region
Two area wresting teams hit the mat and there was an all-girls tournament in Pine Island Saturday, Feb. 4.
February 05, 2023 05:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report