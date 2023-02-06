Area Boys Hockey: Flyers score 6 to top Lightning
Three area boys hockey teams hit the ice Saturday, Feb. 4.
BRAINERD — Joey Welinski scored twice, including a game-concluding, empty-net goal to help the Little Falls Flyer skate past the Northern Lakes Lightning 6-4 Saturday, Feb. 4, at Essentia Health Sports Center.
Matt Filipi assisted on three goals, while Carter Oothoudt and Remi Chisholm both tallied a goal and an assist.
Luke Avery and Ryan Oothoudt also scored goals for the 13-8-1 Flyers.
The Lightning got on the board first with a Jerome Martin tally at 9:56. Martin also assisted on Logan Verville’s second-period goal that pulled the Lightning to 4-3 after two periods.
Easton Anderson recorded a goal and an assist and Christian Crutcher also scored for Northern Lakes.
Northern Lakes 2 1 1 -- 4
Little Falls 4 0 2 -- 6
First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Jack Carr) 9:56; LF-Remi Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 10:15; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 12:12; NL-Christian Crutcher (Darby Boelter, Isaac Peterson) 13:00; LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Chisholm, Garrett Lindberg) 14:21; LF-Joey Welinski (Filippi) 15:47
Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin, Easton Anderson) 9:25
Third period: LF-Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 0:28; NL-Anderson 6:49; LF-Welinski (Filippi) eng 15:41
Shots on goal: LF 24, NL 36
Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (32 saves); NL-Ethan Kunz (4 saves in 15:47), Nigel DeSanto (14 saves in 34:49
Overall: LF 13-8-1, NL 6-13. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Cathedral 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Northern Lakes hosts Hibbing 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Fergus Falls 7, Wadena-DC 3
FERGUS FALLS — Connor Davis and Cole Woods helped the Wadena-Deer Creek build a 3-1 lead, but it was all Fergus Falls after that as the Otters claimed a 7-3 victory Saturday, Feb. 4.
Davis scored twice with Woods collecting the other Wolverines goal for a 3-1 lead at the 7:25 mark of the second period. The Otters then scored six unanswered goals to secure the Section 6-1A victory.