Area Boys Hockey: Flyers score 6 to top Lightning

BRAINERD — Joey Welinski scored twice, including a game-concluding, empty-net goal to help the Little Falls Flyer skate past the Northern Lakes Lightning 6-4 Saturday, Feb. 4, at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Matt Filipi assisted on three goals, while Carter Oothoudt and Remi Chisholm both tallied a goal and an assist.

Luke Avery and Ryan Oothoudt also scored goals for the 13-8-1 Flyers.

The Lightning got on the board first with a Jerome Martin tally at 9:56. Martin also assisted on Logan Verville’s second-period goal that pulled the Lightning to 4-3 after two periods.

Easton Anderson recorded a goal and an assist and Christian Crutcher also scored for Northern Lakes.

Northern Lakes 2 1 1 -- 4

Little Falls 4 0 2 -- 6

First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Jack Carr) 9:56; LF-Remi Chisholm (Coltin Johnson) 10:15; LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) 12:12; NL-Christian Crutcher (Darby Boelter, Isaac Peterson) 13:00; LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Chisholm, Garrett Lindberg) 14:21; LF-Joey Welinski (Filippi) 15:47

Second period: NL-Logan Verville (Martin, Easton Anderson) 9:25

Third period: LF-Luke Avery (Carter Oothoudt) 0:28; NL-Anderson 6:49; LF-Welinski (Filippi) eng 15:41

Shots on goal: LF 24, NL 36

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (32 saves); NL-Ethan Kunz (4 saves in 15:47), Nigel DeSanto (14 saves in 34:49

Overall: LF 13-8-1, NL 6-13. Next: Little Falls at St. Cloud Cathedral 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7; Northern Lakes hosts Hibbing 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Fergus Falls 7, Wadena-DC 3

FERGUS FALLS — Connor Davis and Cole Woods helped the Wadena-Deer Creek build a 3-1 lead, but it was all Fergus Falls after that as the Otters claimed a 7-3 victory Saturday, Feb. 4.

Davis scored twice with Woods collecting the other Wolverines goal for a 3-1 lead at the 7:25 mark of the second period. The Otters then scored six unanswered goals to secure the Section 6-1A victory.

Fergus Falls 0 3 4 -- 7

Wadena-DC 2 1 0 -- 3

First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods) 0:23; WDC-Woods (Davis) 16:11

Second period: FF-Kellen Stenstrom 3:34; WDC-Davis (Aaron Sutherland) 7:25; FF-Brayden Nelson (Stenstrom, Shane Zierden) 15:31; FF-Colin Becker (Jack Welde) ppg 16:12

Third period: FF-Welde (Griffin Babolian, Ethan McGuiness) 6:20; FF-Jax Katzenmeyer (Gavin Goepferd, Becker) 12:45; FF-Joey Johnson 14:30; FF-Stenstrom (Zierden) 16:04

Shots on goal: WDC 14, FF 37

Goalies: WDC-Lance Kaufman (30 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (11 saves)