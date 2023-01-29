Area Boys Hockey: Flyers score big win over White Hawks

MINNETRISTA — The Mound Westonka White Hawks couldn’t solve the riddle that is Izaak Kalis Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Little Falls goalie finished with 21 saves in the Flyers’ 8-0 victory.

Carter Oothoudt provided all the offense Kalis would need as he scored three goals and assisted on two others. Joey Welinski, Coltin Johnson, Matthew Cooper, Ryan Oothoudt and Remi Chisholm all scored for Little Falls, which improved to 11-7-1

Mound Westonka 0 0 0 -- 0

Little Falls 3 3 2 -- 8

First period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi) shg 10:47; LF-Ryan Oothoudt (Joey Welinski, Garrett Lindberg) 12:42; LF-Matthew Cooper (Filippi, Coltin Johnson) ppg 16:18

Second period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Johnson) ppg 1:00; LF-Johnson (Carter Oothoudt, Filippi) 9:16; LF-Remi Chisholm (Filippi, Carter Oothoudt) 12:12

Third period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Filippi) 4:15; LF-Welinski (Lindberg, Ryan Oothoudt) 15:30

Shots on goal: LF 41, MW 21

Goalies: LF-Isaak Kalis (21 saves); MW-Jack Moch, 29:12, (20 saves), Mason Evenson, 21:48, (13 saves)

Overall: LF 11-7-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Alexandria 7:15 p.m Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Providence Academy 4,

Northern Lakes 3 OT

CROSBY — Northern Lakes’ Finnegan Fogarty tallied two goals, including the last of regulation to force overtime, but the Lightning fell to the Providence Academy Lions 4-3 Saturday, Jan. 28.

The Lightning trailed 2-0 before Finnegan’s first goal assisted by Wyatt Balmer. The Lions built another two-goal lead before Easton Anderson scored followed by Fogarty’s second goal assisted by Kolbe Severson and Darby Boelter.

Ethan Kunz corralled 24 saves for the Lightning.

Providence Academy 0 2 1 1 -- 4

Northern Lakes 0 1 2 0 -- 3

Second period: PA-Sammy Lewis 1:42; PA-Andrew Owen (Nick Damberg) 10:56; NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Wyatt Balmer) 13:52

Third period: PA-JJ Anderson (Andrew Vos) 2:36; NL-Easton Anderson (Cole Anderson) 4:08; NL-Fogarty (Kolbe Severson, Darby Boelter) 4:59

Overtme: PA-Louie Wehmann 2:28

Shots on goal: NL 34, PA 28

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (24 saves); PA-Owen Villagomez (31 saves)