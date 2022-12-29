99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Flyers shutout Northern Lakes

Little Falls at Northern Lakes Dec. 28

Carter Oothoudt, center, of Little Falls skates with the puck as Northern Lakes' Darby Boelter, left, and Cole Anderson defend Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Hockey Center.
Carter Oothoudt, center, of Little Falls skates with the puck as Northern Lakes' Darby Boelter, left, and Cole Anderson defend Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Hockey Center.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Dispatch staff report
December 28, 2022 10:57 PM
BREEZY POINT — Matt Filippi scored twice for the Little Falls Flyers as they beat the Northern Lakes Lightning 4-0 Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Luke Avery and Ryan Oothoudt also added goals for the Flyers.

Richie Varriano notched a 17-save shutout in net.

Northern Lakes' Cole Andersen hits the puck against Little Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
1/26: Northern Lakes' Cole Andersen hits the puck against Little Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Little Falls' Anthony Noyes skates with the puck against Northern Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
25/26: Little Falls' Anthony Noyes skates with the puck against Northern Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
Carter Oothoudt, center, of Little Falls skates with the puck as Northern Lakes' Darby Boelter, left, and Cole Anderson defend Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Hockey Center.
26/26: Carter Oothoudt, center, of Little Falls skates with the puck as Northern Lakes' Darby Boelter, left, and Cole Anderson defend Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

Northern Lakes 0 0 0 — 0

Little Falls 1 3 0 — 4

First period: LF-Matt Filippi

Second period: LF-Luke Avery, LF-Filippi, LF-Ryan Oothoudt

Shots on goal: LF 28, NL 17

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (17 saves)

Next: Little Falls hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; Northern Lakes hosts Becker/Big Lake 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.

Overall: LF 4-3-1, NL 3-3.

Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

