Area Boys Hockey: Flyers shutout Northern Lakes
Little Falls at Northern Lakes Dec. 28
BREEZY POINT — Matt Filippi scored twice for the Little Falls Flyers as they beat the Northern Lakes Lightning 4-0 Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Luke Avery and Ryan Oothoudt also added goals for the Flyers.
Richie Varriano notched a 17-save shutout in net.
1/26: Northern Lakes' Cole Andersen hits the puck against Little Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
25/26: Little Falls' Anthony Noyes skates with the puck against Northern Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Ice Arena.
26/26: Carter Oothoudt, center, of Little Falls skates with the puck as Northern Lakes' Darby Boelter, left, and Cole Anderson defend Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Breezy Point Hockey Center.
Northern Lakes 0 0 0 — 0
Little Falls 1 3 0 — 4
First period: LF-Matt Filippi
Second period: LF-Luke Avery, LF-Filippi, LF-Ryan Oothoudt
Shots on goal: LF 28, NL 17
Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (17 saves)
Next: Little Falls hosts Wadena-Deer Creek 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29; Northern Lakes hosts Becker/Big Lake 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
Overall: LF 4-3-1, NL 3-3.
