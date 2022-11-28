Area Boys Hockey: Flyers, WDC both split over weekend

Mahtomedi 5, Little Falls 0

ST. PAUL — Class 1A’s third-ranked Mahtomedi scored 15 seconds into its game against Class 1A’s seventh-ranked Little Falls Flyers and went on to defeat the Flyers 5-0 in the second round of the Charity Sheild Classic Saturday, Nov. 26.

Flyer goalie Richie Varriano finished with 27 saves as Mahtomedi outshot Little Falls 32-14.

Mahtomedi 3 2 0 -- 5

Little Falls 0 0 0 -- 0

First period: M-Carter Haycraft 0:15; M-Cav Bruner (Charlie Drage) ppg 5:14; M-Seth Nelson (Jonny Grove, Haycraft) 12:30

Second period: M-Nelson 0:13; M-Patrick Egan (Jimmy Egan, William Brummel) 16:412

Shots on goal: LF 14, M 32

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano ( 27saves); M-Andrew Reister (14 saves)

Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Orono 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

Little Falls 2, Monticello 1 OT

ST. PAUL — The trio of Coltin Johnson, Matt Filippi and Ryan Oothoudt forced overtime and then ended it for the Little Falls Flyers in a 2-1 victory over Monticello in the opening round game of the Charity Shield Classic Friday, Nov. 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Johnson scored on a power-play goal from assists by FFilippi and Oothoudt at the 9:19 mark.

In Overtime, Oothoudt scored an even-strength goal from assists by Johnson and Filippi to hand the Flyers the 2-1 win.

Richie Varriano made 33 saves for the Flyers.

Monticello 0 0 1 0 -- 1

Little Falls 0 0 1 1 -- 2

Third period: Mont-Jake Larson 0:23; LF-Coltin Johnson (Matt Filippi, Ryan Oothoudt) ppg 9:19

Overtime: LF-Oothoudt (Johnson, Filippi) 6:22

Shots on goal: LF 24, Mont 34

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (33 saves); Mont-Owen Soderholm (22 saves)

Wadena-DC 8, North Shore 1

SILVER BAY — North Shore scored first, but Wadena-Deer Creek scored more as the Wolverines scored an 8-1 victory over the Storm Saturday, Nov. 26.

After Aron Sutherland tied the score in the first Carson Davis handed WDC a 2-1 first-period lead.

In the second period, Sutherland scored four straight goals and Austin Oothoudt tallied another for a 7-1 advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

WDC’s Dalton Moyer finished the scoring in the third period. Cole Woods finished with three assists. Davis and Oothoudt both tallied a goal and an assist.

Gunner Olson finished with 14 saves as WDC outshot North Shore 41 to 15.

North Shore 1 0 0 -- 1

Wadena-DC 2 5 1 -- 8

First period: NS-Jacob Carpenter 3:06; WDC-Aron Sutherland (Austyn Oothoudt) 7:54; WDC-Carson Davis (Jack Koranda) 16:58

Second period: WDC-Sutherland (Cole Woods) 6:25; WDC-Sutherland (Cooper Ness, Woods) 11:42; WDC-Sutherland (Dalton Moyer, Woods) 13:42; WDC-Sutherland 13:55; WDC-Oothoudt (MJ Lunde) 15:18

Third period: WDC-Moyer (Davis) 2:10

Shots on goal: WDC 41, NS 15

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (14 saves); NS-Zach Bentier (27 saves), Chase Mallory (6 saves)

Overall: WDC 1-1. Next: WDC .hosts Morris/Benson 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Proctor 7, Wadena-DC 4

PROCTOR — Aaron Sutherland scored two goals and added an assist for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines who opened the season with a 7-4 loss to Proctor Friday, Nov. 25.

Cole Woods added a goal and an assist and Evan Lunde scored a short-handed goal for WDC.

Goalie Gunner Olson made 44 saves as the Wolverines were outshot 51-43.

Proctor 1 4 2 -- 7

Wadena-DC 0 2 2 -- 4

First period: P-Brett Bartlam (Anthony Launderville) 1:40

Second period: WDC-Cole Woods 1:35; P-Avery Lee (Dylan Davidson, Wyatt Meineheine) 3:58; P-Tanner Ross (Meineheine, Carson Pavlowich) 6:07; WDC-Aron Sutherland (MJ Lunde, Woods) ppg 8:27; P-Ross (Pavlowich 10:05; P-Austin Bryant (Ross, Pavlowich) ppg 16:04

Third period: WDC-Sutherland (Lunde, Oothoudt) 5:25; P-Ross (Nolan Okstad, Meineheine) 7:00; P-Bartlam (Cooper Johnson, Ethan Carter) 8:19; WDC-Lunde (Sutherland) shg 9:04

Shots on goal: WDC 43, P 51