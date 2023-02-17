Area Boys Hockey: Kunz, Lightning blank Lakers
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Thursday, Feb. 16.
DETROIT LAKES — Northern Lakes’ Ethan Kunz corralled 27 shots to preserve a 1-0 overtime victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Feb. 16, in a Mid-State Conference game.
Finn Fogarty registered the game-winning OT goal’ to improve the Lightning’s record to 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall.
Detroit Lakes 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Northern Lakes 0 0 0 1 -- 1
Overtime: NL-Finn Fogarty
Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (27 saves)
Conference: NL 6-3. Overall: NL 11-14. Next: Northern Lakes in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.
Cambridge-Isanti 8, Wadena-DC 5
CAMBRIDGE — Aron Sutherland recorded two goals and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 8-5 to the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Thursday, Feb. 16.
Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer each tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolverines while Evan Lunde scored the other goal.
ADVERTISEMENT