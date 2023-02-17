99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Area Boys Hockey: Kunz, Lightning blank Lakers

Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Thursday, Feb. 16.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
February 16, 2023 10:05 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Northern Lakes’ Ethan Kunz corralled 27 shots to preserve a 1-0 overtime victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Feb. 16, in a Mid-State Conference game.

Finn Fogarty registered the game-winning OT goal’ to improve the Lightning’s record to 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Northern Lakes 0 0 0 1 -- 1

Overtime: NL-Finn Fogarty

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (27 saves)

Conference: NL 6-3. Overall: NL 11-14. Next: Northern Lakes in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti 8, Wadena-DC 5

CAMBRIDGE — Aron Sutherland recorded two goals and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 8-5 to the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Thursday, Feb. 16.

Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer each tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolverines while Evan Lunde scored the other goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cambridge-Isanti 2 2 4 – 8

Wadena-DC 1 1 3 – 5

First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Dalton Moyer) 8:36, CI-Josh Sauro (Ethan Boughton, Sean Brown), CI-Finn Oberby (Will O’Donovan) PPG 13:47

Second period: CI-Will O’Donovan (Finn Overby, Seth Terhell) 0:09, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods) 1:32, CI-Travis Rasche (Wyatt Nutt, Kaden Schibilla) 3:25

Third period: WDC-Evan Lunde (Cooper Ness) 2:27, CI-Finn Overby (Seth Terhell) 3:29, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 8:32, CI-Josh Sauro (Sean Brown) 9:02, WDC-Dalton Moyer (Carson Davis), CI-Finn Overby (Seth Terhell, JD Foster) 15:43, CI-Will O’Donovan 15:50

Shots on goal: WDC 30, CI 30

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olsen (22 saves); CI-Jason Hosch (25 saves)

Overall: WDC 13-9-2. Next: WDC at Red Lake Falls 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
The goalie stops the puck in front of the net.
Prep
Boys Hockey: Warriors get tough break in loss to Alexandria
February 16, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Patriots get better of S-M
February 16, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Nordic skiers compete.
Prep
Nordic Skiing: Warrior boys finish program best 4th, Brainerd girls 10th
February 16, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop