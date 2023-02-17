Area Boys Hockey: Kunz, Lightning blank Lakers

DETROIT LAKES — Northern Lakes’ Ethan Kunz corralled 27 shots to preserve a 1-0 overtime victory over the Detroit Lakes Lakers Thursday, Feb. 16, in a Mid-State Conference game.

Finn Fogarty registered the game-winning OT goal’ to improve the Lightning’s record to 6-3 in the conference and 11-14 overall.

Detroit Lakes 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Northern Lakes 0 0 0 1 -- 1

Overtime: NL-Finn Fogarty

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (27 saves)

Conference: NL 6-3. Overall: NL 11-14. Next: Northern Lakes in Section 6-1A playoffs TBA.

Cambridge-Isanti 8, Wadena-DC 5

CAMBRIDGE — Aron Sutherland recorded two goals and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines lost 8-5 to the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Thursday, Feb. 16.

Connor Davis and Dalton Moyer each tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolverines while Evan Lunde scored the other goal.

Cambridge-Isanti 2 2 4 – 8

Wadena-DC 1 1 3 – 5

First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Dalton Moyer) 8:36, CI-Josh Sauro (Ethan Boughton, Sean Brown), CI-Finn Oberby (Will O’Donovan) PPG 13:47

Second period: CI-Will O’Donovan (Finn Overby, Seth Terhell) 0:09, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods) 1:32, CI-Travis Rasche (Wyatt Nutt, Kaden Schibilla) 3:25

Third period: WDC-Evan Lunde (Cooper Ness) 2:27, CI-Finn Overby (Seth Terhell) 3:29, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Cole Woods) 8:32, CI-Josh Sauro (Sean Brown) 9:02, WDC-Dalton Moyer (Carson Davis), CI-Finn Overby (Seth Terhell, JD Foster) 15:43, CI-Will O’Donovan 15:50

Shots on goal: WDC 30, CI 30

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olsen (22 saves); CI-Jason Hosch (25 saves)