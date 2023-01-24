Area Boys Hockey: Lakers tab win over Lighting in OT
DETROIT LAKES — Easton Anderson and Kolbe Severson each scored goals for the Northern Lightning in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Lakes Lakers Monday, Jan. 23.
Darby Boelter and Isaac Peterson each tabbed assists. Cyril Thull notched 45 saves for the Lightning in the loss.
Detroit Lakes 1 1 0 1 — 3
Northern Lakes 0 1 1 0 — 2
First period: DL-Easton Kennedy (Jacob Thomas, Jack Turner) 1:04
Second period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Darby Boelter) 11:17, DL-Kennedy (Thomas, Cole Deraney) PPG 9:23
Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Isaac Peterson) 5:00
Overtime: Cole Larson (Carter Bellefeuille)
Shots on goal: NL 15, DL 48
Goalies: NL-Cyril Thull (45 saves); DL-Josh Mack (13 saves)
Overall: NL 4-15. Next: Northern Lakes at Breckenridge/Wahpeton 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
