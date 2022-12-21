Area Boys Hockey: Lightning down Cardinals
2 area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Dec. 20
BREEZY POINT — Christian Crutcher and Isaac Peterson each tallied two goals to lead Northern Lakes to a 7-4 win over Alexandria in a Section 6-1A clash Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Ethan Kunz stopped 36 Cardinals shots.
Logan Verville, Jerome Martin and Easton Anderson also picked up goals.
Alexandria 0 4 0 -- 4
Northern Lakes 1 3 3 -- 7
First period: NL-Christian Crutcher (Finnegan Fogarty, Easton Anderson) 8:50
Second period: NL-Isaac Peterson (Noah Miles, Wyatt Balmer) :49; A-Zaven Noetzelman (Kasen Muscha) 2:03; A-Nichola Peterson (Gavin Olson) 4:19; NL-Logan Verville (Darby Boelter, Crutcher) 5:22; NL-Jerome Martin (Boelter, Verville) 5:40; A-Keegan Lucy 11:44
Third period: NL-Easton Anderson (Jayden Marthaler, Colby Anderson) 4:58; Nl-Crutcher (Boelter) 6:11; NL-Isaac Peterson 16:04
Goalies: NL- Ethan Kunz (36 saves)
Overall: NL 3-2. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Becker/Big Lake at Breezy Point 7 pm. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Wadena-DC 5, Park Rapids 2
WADENA — Cole Woods scored a hat trick to lead the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines to a 5-2 Mid-State Conference win over Park Rapids Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Woods was assisted by MJ Lunde on the first goal, Connor Davis and Jaeger Pettit on the second goal.
Davis and Aron Sutherland also notched goals for the Wolverines.
Gunner Olson collected 23 saves.
Park Rapids 0 1 1 -- 2
Wadena-DC 1 1 3 -- 5
First period: WDC- Cole Woods (MJ Lunde) 10:04
Second period: WDC-Connor Davis 9:38
Third period: WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Jaeger Pettit) 1:44; WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 9:07; WDC-Cole Woods 16:35
Shots on goal: WDC 27, PR 25
Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (23 saves); PR- Torkelson (22 saves)
Conference: WDC 2-0. Overall: WDC 5-2. Next: WDC hosts Sauk Rapids 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
