Area Boys Hockey: Lightning fall to Duluth Denfeld

The Northern Lakes Lightning hosts Duluth Denfeld Jan. 14
CROSBY — Jerome Martin scored the lone goal for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-1 loss to Duluth Denfeld Saturday, Jan. 14.
Martin’s goal came 30 seconds into the third period. Ethan Kunz stopped 31 shots for the Lightning in net.
Duluth Denfeld 1 1 1 — 3
Northern Lakes 0 0 1 — 1
First period: DD-John Scott (Andy Larson, Brady McGinn) PPG 3:38
Second period: DD-Larson (Tristen Nephew, Nolan Harju) 11:06
Third period: NL-Jerome Martin 0:30, DD-Bareden Erickson (Kaden Postal) 13:49
Shots on goal: NL 30, DD 34
Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (31 saves); DD-Martin Hoffmann (29 saves)
Overall: NL 4-7. Next: Northern Lakes at Prairie Centre 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
