Area Boys Hockey: Lightning remain perfect in Mid-State

Three area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Jan. 17.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 17, 2023 10:22 PM
LONG PRAIRIE — Christian Crutcher netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning to an 11-2 win over Prairie Centre in Mid-State Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Lightning put 48 shots on net. Finn Fogarty, Logan Verville and Darby Boelter each scored twice.

Goalie Ethan Kunz stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced as Northern Lakes moved to 3-0 in conference play.

Prairie Centre 1 1 0 -- 2

Northern Lakes 1 4 6 -- 11

First period: PC-Jesse Williams (James Rieland) 4:53; NL- Finn Fogarty (Logan Verville, Easton Anderson) 15:00

Second period: PC-Eli Fletcher (Jesse Williams, James Rieland) 3:18; NL-Verville 5:28; NL-Verville (Fogarty, Anderson) 9:58; NL-Christian Crutcher (Verville, Anderson) 10:41; NL-Anderson (Verville, Wyatt Balmer) SHG 14:56

Third period: NL-Darby Boelter (Kolbe Severson, Jack Carr) PPG 1:587; NL-Boelter (Jerome Martin) 3:50; NL-Isaac Peterson (Crutcher) 4:47; NL-Crutcher (Carr, Anderson) 11:30; NL-Crutcher (Caden Nelson, Boelter) 14:30; NL-Fogarty (Crutcher, Martin) 15:05

Shots on goal: NL 48, PC 17

Goalies: NL- Ethan Kunz (15 saves); PC-Carter Holman (37 saves)

Conference: NL 3-0. Overall: NL 5-7. Next: Northern Lakes at Wadena-Deer Creek 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Little Falls 5, River Lakes 2

RICHMOND — Matt Filippi recorded two goals and two assists as the Little Falls Flyers broke a 2-2 tie with three unanswered goals in the third period en route to a 5-2 win over the River Lakes Stars in a Section 5-1A matchup Tuesday, Jan 17.

Flyers’ Carter Oothoudt finished with two goals and an assist and Remi Chisholm added a goal.

Izaak Kalis stopped 18 of 20 shots in net for the Flyers.

River Lakes 0 1 1 – 2

Little Falls 0 1 4 – 5

Second period: LF- Remi Chisholm (Matt Filippi, Carter Oothoudt) 3:51, RL-Anthony Fink (Bradey Blaschko, Blake Schultz) 16:48

Third period: LF-Matt Filippi (Luke Avery) 2:23, RL-Bradey Blaschko 5:24, LF-Carter Oothoudt 9:18, LF-Matt Filippi 15:42, LF-Carter Oothoudt (Matt Filippi)

Shots on goal: LF 32, RL 20

Goalies: LF-Izaak Kalis (18 saves); RL-Carson Cronquist (27 saves)

Overall: LF 7-7-1. Next: Little Falls at Thief River Falls 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Park Rapids 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 2 (OT)

PARK RAPIDS — Connor Davis and Kaden Peterson each tallied goals for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Park Rapids Panthers in Mid-State Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Panthers’ Josh Hillukka scored the winning goal in overtime after the teams played a scoreless third period.

W-DC’s Lance Kaufman recorded 36 saves, while the offense put 33 shots on net.

Park Rapids 1 1 0 1 -- 3

Wadena-DC 1 1 0 0 -- 2

First period: WDC-Connor Davis (MJ Lunde) PR-Connor Hanson (Reed Sharp)

Second period: PR-Parker Vinge (Hanson), WDC-Kaden Peterson (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherland)

Overtime: PR-Josh Hillukka

Shots on goal: WDC 10-8-11-4 – 33, PR 6-20-11-2 – 39

Goalies: WDC-Lance Kaufman (36 saves); PR-Sawyer Torkelson (31 saves)

Conference: WDC 3-1. Overall: WDC 8-3. Next: WDC hosts Northern Lakes 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

