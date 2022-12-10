Area Boys Hockey: Lightning score road win
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to Breckenridge Friday, Dec. 9.
BRECKENRIDGE — Darby Boelter and Christian Crutcher each finished with a goal and two assists as the Northern Lakes Lightning secured a 6-1 Mid-State conference victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton Friday, Dec. 9.
Logan Verville, Noah Miles, Kolby Severson and Wyatt Balmer also scored for the Lightning.
Ethan Kunz got the start and saved six of the seven shots he faced. Cy Thull finished with three saves in the third period.
Breckenridge/Wahpeton 1 0 0 -- 1
Northern Lakes 3 1 2 -- 6
First period: BW-Michael Peterson (Isaiah Bruchert, Trey Vogel Bacher) 10:03; NL-Logan Verville (Jerome Martin, Darby Boelter) 10:55; NL-Christian Crutcher (Isaac Peterson, Boelter) ppg 13:31; NL-Boelter (Crutcher, Martin) shg 14:55
Second period: NL-Noah Miles (Peterson) 5:38
Third period: NL-Kolby Severson (Crutcher) shg 12:14; NL-Wyatt Balmer 13:59
Shots on goal: NL 54, B 10
Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (6 saves), NL-Cy Thull (3 saves); B-Andrew Witrust (48 saves)
Conference: NL 2-0. Overall: NL 2-2. Next: Northern Lakes at Morris-Benson 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
