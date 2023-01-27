STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Area Boys Hockey: Oothoudt, Flyers down Cambridge

Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Thursday, Jan. 26.

BD-Hockey Graph.JPG
By Dispatch staff report
January 26, 2023 10:35 PM
CAMBRIDGE — Carter Oothoudt recorded a hat trick for the Little Falls Flyers as they defeated the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets 5-1 Thursday, Jan. 26.

Matt Filippi tallied a goal and an assist for the Flyers and Coltin Johnson finished with two assists. Garrett Lindberg recorded a goal and Aaron Marod and Ryan Oothoudt added assists for the Flyers.

Izaak Kalis stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced for Little Falls which improved to 10-7-1 this season.

Cambridge 1 0 0 – 1

Little Falls 1 3 1 – 5

First period: LF-Carter Oothoudt 11:26, CI-Josh Sauro (Finn Overby, Will O’Donovan) 14:20

Second period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Coltin Johnson, Matt Filippi) 7:59, LF-Carter Oothoudt 8:30, LF-Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson, Aaron Marod) 10:54

Third period: LF-Garrett Lindberg (Ryan Oothoudt) 5:38

Shots on goal: LF 35, CI 23

Goalies: LF Izaak Kalis (22 saves); CI-Jaxon Sibell (30 saves)

Overall: LF 10-7-1. Next: Little Falls at Mound Westonka 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Park Rapids 4, Northern Lakes 0

PARK RAPIDS — The Northern Lakes Lightning lost 4-0 to the Park Rapids Panthers in a Mid-State Conference game Thursday, Jan. 26.

The Lightning fall to 3-3 in the conference and 5-11 overall. Northern Lakes hosts Providence Academy 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Crosby.

