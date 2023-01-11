99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Area Boys Hockey: Otters outscore Flyers

The Little Falls Flyers hosted the Fergus Falls Otters.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 10:13 PM
LITTLE FALLS — Matt Filippi tallied a goal and an assist in the Little Falls Flyers’ 4-2 loss to the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Joey Welinski scored a goal at the end of the second period.

The Flyers outshot the Otters 38-16. Richie Varriano stopped 12 shots for the Flyers in the loss.

Fergus Falls 0 3 1 – 4

Little Falls 0 2 0 – 2

Second period: FF-Kellen Stenstrom (Brayden Nelson, Ethan McGuiness) 0:27, FF-Colin Becker (Nelson) 3:03, LF-Matt Filippi (Hudson Filippi, Coltin Johnson) 4:14, FF-Jax Katzenmeter (Gavin Goepferd, Luke Norgard) 11:08, LF-Joey Welinski (Matt Filippi) 15:31

Third period: FF-Stenstrom (Nelson, Shane Zierden) 15:40

Shots on goal: LF 38, FF 16

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (12 saves); FF-Ben Swanson (36 saves)

Overall: LF 5-6-1. Next: Little Falls at Princeton 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

