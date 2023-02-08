Area Boys Hockey: Peterson punches game-winner for Lightning
Two area boys hockey teams hit the ice Tuesday, Feb. 7.
BREEZY POINT — Northern Lakes’ Isaac Peterson netted the winning goal for the Lightning a 5-4 overtime win over Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Nigel Desanto grabbed 42 saves on 46 shots for the Lightning in net.
Finnegan Fogarty recorded two goals and an assist for Northern Lakes.
Hibbing 2 2 0 0 — 4
Northern Lakes 2 2 0 1 — 5
First period: NL-Jerome Martin (Logan Verville, Easton Anderson) 15:17, NL-Finnegan Fogarty (Isaac Peterson, Kolbe Severson) 14:03, H-AJ Lehman (Beau Frider, Peyton Taylor) 11:28, H-Nathan Rude (Christian Dickson) 10:36
Second period: NL-Darby Boelter (Fogarty, Isaac Peterson) 16:32, NL-Fogarty (Christian Crutcher) 10:31, H-Martin (Severson, Anderson) 8:33, H-Nathan Rude (Drew Anderson) 2:45
OT: NL-Peterson (Boelter) 4:12
Shots on goal: NL 35, H 46
Goalies: NL-Nigel Desanto (42 saves)
Overall: NL 8-13-0. Next: Northern Lakes at Morris-Benson 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
Little Falls 4, Cathedral 2
CATHEDRAL — Little Falls’ Matt Filippi netted two goals for the Flyers as they defeated the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 4-2 Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Also scoring for the Flyers were Carter Oothoudt and Coltin Johnson.
Flyer goalie Izaak Kalis tallied 27 saves on 29 shots in the Granite Ridge Conference.
Cathedral 0 1 1 – 2
Little Falls 0 2 2 – 4
Second period: LF-Carter Oothoudt (Luke Avery, Joey Welinski) 0:52, LF-Coltin Johnson (Ryan Oothoudt) 1:17, SCC-Landon Swenson (Ben Petroske) 10:00
Third period: SCC-Tommy Gohman (Petroske) 14:02, LF-Matt Filippi (Johnson) 16:14, LF-Filippi 16:52
Shots on goal: LF 22, SCC 29
Goalies: LF Izaak Kalis (27 saves); SCC-Nick Hansen (19 saves)
Overall: LF 14-8-1. Next: Little Falls hosts Detroit Lakes 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.
