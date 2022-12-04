Area Boys Hockey: Providence skates past Wolverines
Area Boys Hockey results from Dec. 3
PLYMOUTH — Aron Sutherland and Connor Davis each recorded a goal and an assist for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 11-3 loss to Providence Academy Saturday, Dec. 3.
Gunner Olson saved 25 shots for the Wolverines in the loss.
Providence 1 4 6 — 11
Wadena-DC 0 2 1 — 3
Second period: WDC-Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde, Aiden Sutherland) 11:19, WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherland) 11:30
Third period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Connor Davis) 0:16
Shots on goal: WDC 15, P 36
Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (25 saves); P-Nate Miest (12 saves)
Overall: WDC 2-2. Next: WDC Wadena-Deer Creek at Prairie Centre 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
