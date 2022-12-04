Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Providence skates past Wolverines

Area Boys Hockey results from Dec. 3

Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines Logo.jpg
December 04, 2022 05:47 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

PLYMOUTH — Aron Sutherland and Connor Davis each recorded a goal and an assist for the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines in their 11-3 loss to Providence Academy Saturday, Dec. 3.

Gunner Olson saved 25 shots for the Wolverines in the loss.

Providence 1 4 6 — 11

Wadena-DC 0 2 1 — 3

Second period: WDC-Jack Koranda (Evan Lunde, Aiden Sutherland) 11:19, WDC-Connor Davis (Cole Woods, Aron Sutherland) 11:30

Third period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Connor Davis) 0:16

Shots on goal: WDC 15, P 36

Goalies: WDC-Gunner Olson (25 saves); P-Nate Miest (12 saves)

Overall: WDC 2-2. Next: WDC Wadena-Deer Creek at Prairie Centre 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
