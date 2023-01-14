Area Boys Hockey: Two late goals lifts Denfeld over Flyers
Little Falls hosted Duluth Denfeld Friday, Jan. 13.
LITTLE FALLS — Hudson Filippi tallied two goals for the Little Falls Flyers in a 7-5 non-conference loss to Duluth Denfeld Friday, Jan. 13.
Hudson Filippi’s last goal tied the score 5-5 in the third before Denfeld tallied the final two scores of the game.
Colton Johnson, Matt Filippi and Luke Avery also scored for the Flyers.
Denfeld 3 1 3 -- 7
Little Falls 2 1 2 -- 5
First period: DD-Andy Larson (Kaden Postal) 2:30, LF-Coltin Johnson 3:56, LF-Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson, Carter Wilmes) 10:02, DD-John Scott (Noah Harju, Andy Larson) 10:33, DD-Kaden Postal (Arttu Molberg) 14:00
Second period: LF-Hudson Filippi (Carter Oothoudt, Coltin Johnson) 6:48, DD-Shamus Shea (Kaden Postal, Andy Larson) 16:22
Third period: DD-Larson 0:23; LF-Luke Avery (Aaron Marod) 4:38; LF-Hudson Filippi (Carter Oothoudt) 5:51; DD-Larson 6:31; DD-Postal (Brandy McGinn, Larson) ppg 16:50
Shots on goal: LF 10-7-12 -- 29; DD 8-5-7 -- 20
Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (9 saves), Izaak Kalis (4 saves); DD-Connor Doyle (24 saves)
Overall: LF 6-7-1. Next: Little Falls vs. River Lakes at Richmond 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
