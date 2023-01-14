99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Two late goals lifts Denfeld over Flyers

Little Falls hosted Duluth Denfeld Friday, Jan. 13.

Little Falls Flyers Logo.jpg
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 09:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LITTLE FALLS — Hudson Filippi tallied two goals for the Little Falls Flyers in a 7-5 non-conference loss to Duluth Denfeld Friday, Jan. 13.

Hudson Filippi’s last goal tied the score 5-5 in the third before Denfeld tallied the final two scores of the game.

Colton Johnson, Matt Filippi and Luke Avery also scored for the Flyers.

Denfeld 3 1 3 -- 7

Little Falls 2 1 2 -- 5

First period: DD-Andy Larson (Kaden Postal) 2:30, LF-Coltin Johnson 3:56, LF-Matt Filippi (Coltin Johnson, Carter Wilmes) 10:02, DD-John Scott (Noah Harju, Andy Larson) 10:33, DD-Kaden Postal (Arttu Molberg) 14:00

Second period: LF-Hudson Filippi (Carter Oothoudt, Coltin Johnson) 6:48, DD-Shamus Shea (Kaden Postal, Andy Larson) 16:22

Third period: DD-Larson 0:23; LF-Luke Avery (Aaron Marod) 4:38; LF-Hudson Filippi (Carter Oothoudt) 5:51; DD-Larson 6:31; DD-Postal (Brandy McGinn, Larson) ppg 16:50

Shots on goal: LF 10-7-12 -- 29; DD 8-5-7 -- 20

Goalies: LF-Richie Varriano (9 saves), Izaak Kalis (4 saves); DD-Connor Doyle (24 saves)

Overall: LF 6-7-1. Next: Little Falls vs. River Lakes at Richmond 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS HOCKEYLITTLE FALLS FLYERSNORTHERN LAKES LIGHTNINGWADENA-DEER CREEK WOLVERINES
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Isabel Larson
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Larson a true floor general for Patriots
Pequot Lakes junior earns area athlete of the week
January 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Connor Davis
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Davis showing patience as a senior for WDC
Wadena-Deer Creek senior earns area athlete of the week
January 14, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Tori_Oehrlein.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Oehrlein close to quadruple-double in Rangers win
Nine area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 13.
January 13, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Trey Ogren
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Ogren reaches 1,000 in big win
Seven boys basketball teams were in action Friday, Jan. 13.
January 13, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report