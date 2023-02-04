99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Area Boys Hockey: Warriors rally to down Rock Ridge

The Brainerd Warriors hosted Rock Ridge Friday, Feb. 3.

Kade Stengrim
Kelly Humphrey
February 03, 2023 10:05 PM
BRAINERD — Kade Stengrim’s second goal with under four minutes in the third period was the game-winner for Brainerd in a 4-3 win over Rock Ridge Friday, Jan. 3.

Stengrim’s goal came on an assist from Chad King. His first goal came early in the third period on assists from Kale Koop and Kalvin Stengrim to tie the game at three.

He also assisted on John Finnegan’s goal and on Chad King’s power-play goal that tied the game at two in the second period.

Ryan Gerlich totaled 36 saves for the Warriors.

Rock Ridge 2 1 0 -- 3

Brainerd 0 2 2 -- 4

First period: RR-Kasey Lamppa (Sam Troutwine) 9:27; RR-Isaac Flatley (Dylan Hedley, Evan Graves) 10:29

Second period: B-John Finnegan (Kade Stengrim, Dylan Wikoff) 3:22; B-Chad King (Finnegan Stengrim) ppg 4:18; RR-Lamppa (Ian Mikolich, Troutwine) 12:33

Third period: B-Stengrim (Kade Koop, Kalvin Stengrim) 3:17; B-Stengrim (King) 16:08

Shots on goal: Brd 24, RR 39

Goalies: Brd-Ryan Gerlich (36 saves); RR-Levi Maki (20 saves)

Overall: Brd 7-11-2. Next: Brainerd hosts Detroit Lakes 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

