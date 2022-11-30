Area Boys Hockey: WDC blanks Morris/Benson 6-0

WADENA — Cole Woods and Aron Sutherland each tallied three points in the Wadena-Deer Creek’s 6-0 win over Morris-Benson Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Wolverines scored three goals in the first period, two in the second and one in the third.

Jaeger Pettit was the only WDC player to score two goals in the win.

Gunnar Olson notched 24 saves for the Wolverines in the shutout.

Morris-Benson 0 0 0 — 0

Wadena-DC 3 2 1 — 6

First period: WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland) 5:17, WDC-Evan Lunde (Sutherland, Cole Woods) 10:49 PPG, WDC-Sutherland (Woods) 13:01

Second period: WDC-Woods (MJ Lunde) 2:33 PPG, WDC-Jaeger Pettit (Dalton Moyer) 3:18

Third period: WDC-Pettit (Carson Davis, Peyton Mithun) 11:53

Shots on goal: WDC 48, M/B 24Goalies: WDC-Gunnar Olson (24 saves)

Overall: WDC 2-1. Next: WDC at Providence Academy 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Fergus Falls 3, Northern Lakes 1

BREEZY POINT — Kolbe Severson scored on a Noah Miles assist for the Northern Lakes Lightning in their 3-1 loss to the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Ethan Kunz stopped 48 saves for the Lightning in the loss.

Fergus Falls 0 0 3 — 3

Northern Lakes 1 0 0 — 1

First period: NL-Kolbe Severson (Noah Miles) 1:30

Shots on goal: NL 52, FF 51

Goalies: NL-Ethan Kunz (48 saves)