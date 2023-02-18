Area Boys Hockey: WDC ends regular season with win

RED LAKE FALLS — Aron Sutherland recorded a hat trick and an assist as the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines defeated the Red Lake Falls Eagles 5-3 in their regular season finale Friday, Feb. 17.
Connor Davis and Cole Woods both finished with a goal and three assists for the Wolverines while goalie Gunnar Olson tallied an assist while stopping 18 of 21 shots in net.
First period: WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis) 13:17, R-Evan Gridler 10:18, R-Blake Audette 7:05, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Connor Davis, Evan Lunde) PPG 4:12
Second period: WDC-Connor Davis (Aron Sutherland, Cole Woods) PPG 16:33, WDC-Cole Woods (Connor Davis, Dalton Moyer) 15:51, R-Evan Girdler, (Jackson Hoefer, Gavin Girdler) PPG 13:32, WDC-Aron Sutherland (Cole Woods, Gunnar Olson) PPG 12:52
Shots on goal: WDC 36, R 21
Goalies: WDC-Gunnar Olson (18 saves); R- (31 saves)
Overall: WDC 14-9-2. Next: WDC hosts Morris-Benson 7 p.m. in Section 6-1A quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 21.